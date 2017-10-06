West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays: Erica Keener, Ryan Studebaker, Reagan Beneke, Jody Guehring, Ralf Mohr, Sharon Cooper Bailey, Dan Deeter Jr., Justine Holthaus, Jeff Johnson, Kevin Hager, Matt Studebaker, M.D., Aubrey Byrd, Mary Jane Seim, Jessica Dudas Scarce, Lois Welsh, Valerie House Durkle, Kathryn Frantz, Andrew McKinney, Joni King Bradley, Alicia Hake, Megan Maleski, Claudia Hurst, Eric Mowell, Claudia Hurst, Sam Denny, Cora Kuykendoll, Nick Guehring, Maggie Hoover, Ryan Bassler, Nancy Locke, Lynne Voge, Shyanne Guehring, Grady Arndts, Caleb Walker, Kevin Hager, Kathy Frantz, Debra Jones, Cody Wysong, Tim Beneke, Ryan Burns, Kari Evans Duke, Allison Lee, Steven Haynes, Jacob Unger, Katie Crowe, in memory of Charlie Voge and Steve Rosell.

Trick or Treat Beggars’ Night

Beggars’ Night will be held on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31. Come join the Annual Costume Parade starting at LCNB Bank on E. Dayton Street at 5:15 p.m. The Kiwanis Costume Contest will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the parking lot across from the Library, and Trick or Treating will be from 6-7:30 p.m.

Turkey Shoot, TVRGC

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Turkey Shoot at 1p.m. each Sunday through the end of November. The public is welcome, and there is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Contact H.K. Steiner at 232-4504, Curtis Early at 533-3226 or Paul Price at 248-1083.

Youth Pheasant Hunt

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Youth Pheasant Hunt at Ulrich’s Hunting Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. with complimentary lunch at noon for both sessions. Hunt is open to youth 12-18 years of age who have completed a Hunter Education Course. Proof of Certification is required. The hunt is free but limited to 20 young participants with two rooster pheasant per hunt. Pre-registration is require by Oct. 14. Ulrich’s Hunting Preserve is located at 4964 Enterprise Road.

Contact Curtis Early, 533-3226, Paul Price at 248-1083 or H.K. Steiner at 232-4504 for more information.

Oktoberfest Miss and Mr. Pageant

The second annual Oktoberfest Miss & Mr. Pageant will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the 50-year Anniversary Oktoberfest to be held at Peace Park. The pageant is hosted by Alpha Kappa Sorority. The pageant is open to girls and boys ages 12 months to grade 8. The pageant registration fee is $15 which includes a tshirt. Forms will be distributed through schools and in the local newspaper. You may also find the registration form on Facebook by searching Oktoberfest Miss and Mr. Pageant. Completed registration forms and payment are due no later than Sept. 29. For more information contact Bevin Hager at 937-207-8151 or email her at breneesdance@yahoo.com.

Scarecrow Scamper 5K, 10K

The Scarecrow Scamper will take place Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8:30 a.m. before the Annual Oktoberfest parade and festivities begin. Twin Valley South Career-Based Intervention will host the 5k and 10k runs.

Looking for Oktoberfest Queens

The Oktoberfest will be held Oct. 14 and 15 in Peace Park. New this year is a beer garden!

Were you an Oktoberfest Queen? If so, the Kiwanis would like for you to participate in the parade on Saturday Morning Oct. 14. Our new Oktoberfest Queen will be crowned on Saturday, October 14 after the opening ceremonies. If you were a former queen, if you know of one or how to get in touch with them, contact Wendy W. Chesney on Facebook.

Little Miss or Mr. Oktoberfest Pageant

AKS is hosting its second Annual Pageant for the Little Miss and Little Mr. Oktoberfest. Ages 12 months old through eighth grade. Boys and Girls registered will be interviewed Thursday Oct. 12 at the American Legion on St. Rt. 503 S. Pageant will take place Oct. 14 at the West Alex Oktoberfest at 4p.m. Not limited to West Alex residents- anyone in these age groups can register. Prizes will be awarded. Please contact Bevin Hager at 937.207.8151 or email breneesdance@yahoo.com with questions/

AKS will crown the new Oktoberfest Queen on Saturday, Oct. 14 after the Oktoberfest opening ceremonies at Peace Park. The Queen will receive a prize scholarship in addition to her bouquet and crown. She will represent the West Alexandria Oktoberfest at various local events in the year to come.

Come see us at our Alpha Kappa Sorority booth during the fiftieth Kiwanis Oktoberfest. We will be hosting children’s games, hair coloring, and will be selling candied nuts and our regular fresh nut orders, as well as AKS collectible West Alex buildings that we still have in stock ($5 each). Nut orders are 1 lb. bags of pecans halves, pecan pieces, whole almonds, walnuts and salted whole cashews.

Kiwanis Oktoberfest

The Kiwanis Oktoberfest Parade will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 to start this 50-year anniversary of the Kiwanis Oktoberfest. There will be contests, prizes, games and food as always! This year we will be serving beer and we will have 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. demonstrations with seven K-9 dog units performing. Consequently, we can not allow any pets on the grounds throughout the Oktoberfest.

Bingo

The West Alexandria Fire Dept. Bingo is held every Thursday with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and Bingo beginning at 6:30 p.m. Early Bird Games start at 6:30 p.m. to help out those coming after work to have a little extra time. Kid-friendly atmosphere, but all players must be 18 or over, at 25 E. Dayton Street.

American Legion Post 322

Sr. Fun Bunch meets Thursdays from 1-4 p.m.

Ladies Night and Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m., $5 entry as well as a 50/50 raffle.

Next Fish Fry is Friday, Oct. 21.

Come enjoy live music, food, 50/50 and items to be raffled at the Mary Lou Ruby Revival Benefit, Saturday, Oct. 14 from 2 p.m. to midnight at the American Legion Post 322 on Ohio 503 S. All proceeds will go to Mary Lou. Held by the West Alexandria Ladies Auxiliary and Gratis Eagles Ladies Auxiliary.

St. John Lutheran Church, Ingomar

Women of the NALC are invited to the annual Salad and Dessert Night, Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Special guests are the Salem Lutheran Haiti Team who will be presenting highlights and photos from their Haiti trip last year. Please RSVP no later than Oct. 7 by contacting Jan Spitler at 839-4078.

Calvary Baptist Church

Our fall revival with Evangelist Dr. John Hamblin will take place Oct. 15-18 at Calvary Baptist Church, 3613 Winston Lane. Call 839-1024 for more information.

Salem Lutheran Church

Junior Lutherans, for children age 3 in preschool through the sixth grade, meet every Wednesday for a free meal at 6 p.m. and program at 6:30 p.m.

Adult Bible study meets each Wed. at 6:30 p.m. during Jr. Lutherans.

Salem Lutheran will have a float in the Oktoberfest Parade, on Oct. 14, in honor of our church’s 200-year anniversary. Salem will also have the annual pie and ice cream booth during the Oktoberfest Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14-15.

Middle School Ministry meets Sunday evenings at 7 p.m.

We supply a meal to the Homeless Shelter the fourth Monday of each month.

We are collecting donations of new, white canvas tennis shoes of all sizes for our next trip to Haiti. We are also collecting new stuffed bears for first responders.

We will meet for our annual Rake and Run on Oct. 28 at 12:30 p.m. Bring your rake to the church parking lot and come ready to Rake and Run!

There will be a dinner held Sunday, Oct. 29, in honor of the 500-year anniversary of the Reformation served immediately following the 10:30 a.m. Worship Service. This meal is sponsored by Salem’s 200-year church anniversary committee.

The October special offering will be given to the Preble County Community Action Partnership.

St. John Church

We are collecting empty pill bottles with labels removed, as well as clean, used shoes for missions.

We continue to collect for WACOCA Local Needs, and our mission for the month is Crossroads.

Church of the Brethren

The next free community meal will be Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Church of the Brethren 22 E. Oak Street.