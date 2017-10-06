Southern Preble news

SOUTHERN PREBLE COUNTY — Congratulations to Camden’s own Kody Evans of Kody Evans Racing. He secured his fifth first-place victory this past weekend at Molar Raceway in Williamsburg and his sixth win of the year at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe.

Continue to follow him on Facebook and support this local talent.

Benefit: T-shirts in memory of Daniel Smith of Camden to benefit his family are on sale by contacting Ryan or Brittany Turner via Facebook. The shirts “Smitty D” with a cobra and his birth and death are available up to size 5x. A Go Fund Me page is also set up in his name.

Fundraiser: Tickets are available to Camden Somers Fire “Zoup Soup” fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 2-5 p.m. at the station during Camden’s Black Walnut Festival. Tickets in advance are $10 adult,$5 under 5. See any firefighter or stop by the station.

Winner:Congratulations to Cameron Haber of Camden for his second place win at The Preble County Pork Festival for his drawing of Charlotte’s Web.

Oink oink: Gasper Twp. Fire Association is raffling off a processed hog. Tickets are $10 each and will be given away on Oct. 22, at the department’s annual spaghetti dinner. Tickets for either can be purchased at the station or from any member.

Fire Prevention: The Gratis Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual fire prevention open house on Monday Oct. 9, from 6-9 p.m. Come join Gratis and West Elkton Gratis Twp. Fire, Gratis Rescue,Careflight and more. Refreshments will be served. Call 787-4592 for information.

Festival: The Great Camden Black Walnut Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on the streets of Camden. Car show Saturday, parade Saturday, craft vendors, lots of good food, homemade goods and more.

Birthday: Jayce Forrer, Eli Forrer, Carrie Forrer, Wanda Forrer Bowman, Kylan Oney.

Honor: Let’s support our veterans on Veterans Weekend, Oct. 12 . Don’t miss the opportunity to shake one’s hand or speak up and show your support for their sacrifice and service to defend our flag.

Gratis Bicentennial: Come join the fun at the closing ceremony of the bicentennial capsule. There will be live music, train blowup for the kids, auction of Peter Frampton album, souvenirs and more. The event runs from 1-4 p.m. For more info, contact the village office at 937-787-3728.

They’re home: James and Dalton White from Camden have made it home safe from Florida, where they had been assisting flood victims. Thanks for your contribution.

New Church: Pastor Jeff Bridgeford of Oxford, a Preble Shawnee graduate, is the new pastor of Bridgepoint Community Church, located at the corner of U.S. 127 and Somerville Rd. Pastor Bridgeford takes over on Oct. 15, at 10:30 a.m. He will also hold a Wednesday night service. The congregation invites all to attend.