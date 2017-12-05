West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays: Randy Eher, Clinton House, Jay Unger, Phyllis Miller, Jacob DeVilbiss, Tami Good, Christopher Mullins, Dana Hora, Curtis Early, Claire Napier, Rex Wysong, Heidi Sollenberger, Ralph Lunsford, Bruce Cottingim, Mindy Daniel, Jean Beneke, Peggy Burke, Jayden Bassler, Jim Robbins, Jr., Jacob Hickey, Tom Eher, Journey Clayton, Jacob DeVilbiss, Alexis Spencer, Easton Wick, Tracy Johnson, Claire Napier, Lilah Ober, James Velazquez, Joseph Velazquez, Bob Fischer, in memory of John Swihart.

Christmas in the Village Craft Bazaar

New location and date! The annual Christmas in the Village Craft Bazaar will be held at the Twin Valley South Elementary on Saturday, December 9 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Santa will be stopping by from 2-4 p.m. to visit with your children! There will be door prizes, food, crafts, crafts and more crafts galore! Help support local crafters this holiday season by buying your holiday needs from them. If you are interested in being a vendor, spaces will be on a first come, first serve basis. We will allow only one of each company at the event (Tupperware, Avon, LuLaRoe, etc.) Contact Mayor Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 or Michele Laughlin on Facebook at West Alexandria Celebration Committee. Funds raised by the Celebration Committee will go to buy new toys and repairs for Santa Villa, and fireworks for July 4.

Dial-A-Santa

The Kiwanis Club of West Alexandria will again be sponsoring “Dial A Santa” on Thursday, Dec. 7. Children can talk to Santa by calling 839-4688 between the hours of 6-8 p.m. The telephone line will be active to the North Pole only during these hours. We ask that children only call Santa once. The Kiwanis Club is happy to provide this service to the children of West Alexandria and the surrounding area. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Kiwanis meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and welcome new members. Contact John DeVilbiss for more information at 839-5483.

Santa Villa

Dec. 10, from 5-7 p.m. is Santa’s final visit at Santa Villa at Peace Park, 70 E. Dayton Street, to present each child who visits with a gift, gloves and a candy cane. Feel free to bring your camera to capture this moment with your child!

American Legion Post 322

Euchre is open to the public every Wednesday at 6 p.m. with $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle and Ladies Night.

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

The Children’s Christmas Party will be held Friday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. for children 13 and under. Sign-up in the Canteen at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

AKS

Alpha Kappa Sorority is holding their annual fresh nuts sale; excellent for holiday baking. Contact Wendy Chesney at 937-336-2027 for more details.

TV Rod and Gun Club

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early at 937-533-3226.

Salem Lutheran Church

Christmas Cheer Boxes will be packed on Dec. 7 Please have donations to the Fellowship Hall before 9 a.m. that day.

Poinsettia sign-up is in the church Library. Each 6 inch pot will have 4-6 large, red blooms wrapped in foil at a cost of $6 each.

Pastor’s “Merry Mershon Christmas Open House” will be Dec. 10 from 6-9 p.m. at the parsonage in appreciation of his partnering in ministry together with the church.

The women of the church are accepting socks, sweatpants, sweatshirts, mittens, hats and donations.

Jr. Lutherans will have their Christmas Party on Wednesday, Dec. 13, beginning with a meal at 6p.m. in the fellowship Hall.

The Children’s Christmas Program will be presented during the 10:30 a.m. Worship Service on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Jesus’s Birthday Celebration: The final Bicentennial Committee event will take place Dec. 10 after the Children’s Christmas Program with a meal celebrating the Birthday of Jesus. Entree and dessert will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring a salad to share.

The Men of Salem invite you to join them Dec. 16, at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, fellowship, Bible study and prayer in the Fellowship Hall.

Christmas Eve Hand Bell Choir Concert, Cantata and Christmas Pageant will take place starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 at the church, 70 East Dayton Street.

Christmas Day Worship Service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 25.

Our next meal to the Homeless will be Dec. 25.

Foodbank

Volunteers at the West Alex Foodbank are coordinating another busy holiday season providing a blessed Christmas for families. The foodbank will provide a holiday basket for families who qualify and live in the Twin Valley School District. This includes food and gifts for the children. This holiday season we invite everyone to learn more about the foodbank ministry and become a partnership with us in sharing the spirit of giving. You may do this by adopting a family, providing an item for the food baskets, or monetary gift. For additional information, please call the foodbank at 839-1615. The Foodbank is open from 10 a.m.-noon on Mondays and Wednesdays and is located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Non-perishable donations can also be dropped off at St. John Lutheran, Ingomar and Salem Lutheran Church on the first Sunday of each month. Items needed are tuna, egg noodles, spaghetti and sauce, pancake mix and syrup. Also needed are gently used coats and blankets.