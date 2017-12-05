Church briefs

Holiday Bazaar

Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sugar Valley United Methodist Church, 3022 Camden-Sugar Valley Rd., Eaton, will hold its annual holiday bazaar. Lunch will be available, and there will be crafts and rag rugs and scrubbers, baked goods, and slightly used miscellaneous items for purchase.

Men’s Brotherhood Singspiration

The Men’s Brotherhood of Northern Preble County and the members of Wares Chapel UMC invites all to join them for a Christmas Singspiration. This event will be held at the church at 1060 Foos Road, West Manchester, on Sunday evening, Dec. 10, starting at 7 p.m. There will be a time of congregational hymn singing plus a few special selections. There will be an informal reception afterwards in the fellowship hall. All facilities are handicapped accessible.

Awana Bible Club

Awana Bible Club for Kids is held each Wednesday night at First Southern Baptist Church of Camden, 6:30-8 p.m. at 35 N. Liberty St., Camden. Call 937-452-7291 for additional information.

Visitation CC Dinner

Visitation Catholic Church, BVM, 407 E. Main Street, Eaton, will have its monthly Community Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 28. There is no charge for the meal which is served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the church hall. Those who attend should use the entrance off the parking lot. Everyone is welcome. The church hall is handicap accessible. For information call 456-3380.

CUMC breakfast

Camden United Methodist Church’s “All You Can Eat Breakfast,” will be held the fourth Saturday of every month, 7-11 a.m. Cost is $6.

Eaton United Methodist Church

Eaton United Methodist Church is holding both a 55 Plus Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 7 at noon and a Free Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9-11 a.m. The 55 Plus Luncheon will include biscuits, chicken and noodles, salads, and desserts. The guest speaker will be Christine Birhanzi of Sojourners. All guests are welcome. The free Breakfast with Santa will feature pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, and Christmas Carols. Both events are located at 120 N. Maple Street in Eaton.

Advent Concert

St. Mary Catholic Church, located at 7721 N. Main Street, Camden, will be hosting an Advent Concert on Monday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. The concert will feature popular singer and Christian Evangelist Mike Davis. Freewill donations will be gratefully accepted.