Southern Preble news

SOUTHERN PREBLE COUNTY — Anniversary: Joe and Betty Taylor, longtime Camden fixtures, celebrated 55 years together this past week. Congratulations!

New sign: Gratis Fire and EMS have placed a new reader board-style sign in front of the station off Ohio 503 on High St. Check it out for upcoming events.

New equipment: The Village of Gratis staff was out and about this past week with the “new to them” leaf disposal truck, a nice addition to the fleet.

Fire training: Members of the Camden Somers Twp. Fire Department trained this past Saturday on Eaton-Oxford Rd. Firefighters trained on exposure protection, pump operations and hose lays.

Christmas cheer: Members of the West Elkton Gratis Twp. Fire Department are collecting toys for families in need this holiday season. Donations can be made at the Gratis Dollar General or by contacting any firefighter.

Thanks: Members of our three area fire departments would like to extend a big thank you for everything was donated for victims effected by all the flooding in the south. Gratis, Camden-Somers and West Elkton-Gratis Township say “thanks.”

Food banks: The holidays are upon us and for some that puts a strain on food budgets so we wanted to pass on where area food banks are located. First Southern Baptist Church in Camden covers the Gratis area, as well as Camden, Higher Heights and United Methodist Church in Camden and United Methodist Church in West Elkton. Contact your local church for assistance.

Library news: The West Elkton Library has scheduled the following upcoming events in December: Dec. 18, open house at 4 p.m., Dec. 20, Winter Story Time and Dec. 14, book club meeting.

