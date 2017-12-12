West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Jayden Bassler, Jimmy Robbins, Jacob Hickey, Tom Ehler, Kimberly Rose, Joshua Hickey, Michele Roell, Tommy Byrd, Devin Smith, Rhonda Baker, Braelyn Pemberton, Claudia Studebaker, John Mike Swihart, Austin Cole, Cody Bryant, Michael Fischer, Lainey Mercer, Wyatt Beneke, Eldon Barnhart, Alice Habekost, Steve Unger, Scott Worley, Logan Unger, Annie Morris

Anniversaries this week: Mark and Vicki Unger, Glen and Sheryl Byrd, Chris and Carol Wentlender, John and Mary Warrick, Patrick and Kristy Papczun

AKS

Alpha Kappa Sorority is holding their annual fresh nuts sale; excellent for holiday baking. Contact Wendy Chesney at 937-336-2027 for more details.

TV Rod and Gun Club

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early at 937-533-3226.

American Legion Post 322

Rock the Jukebox Friday, Dec. 15 from 7-11:30 p.m.

Euchre is open to the public every Wednesday at 6 p.m. with $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle and Ladies Night.

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

The New Year’s Eve Dance is from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 featuring the Antiques Band. Single tickets are $15, couples are $20, on sale in the Canteen or at the door at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Salem Lutheran Church

Jr. Lutherans will have their Christmas Party on Wednesday, Dec. 13 beginning with a meal at 6 p.m. in the fellowship Hall.

An order form for Poinsettias is in the church Library. Each 6-inch pot will have 4-6 large, red blooms wrapped in foil at a cost of $6 each.

Pastor’s “Merry Mershon Christmas Open House” will be Dec. 10, from 6-9 p.m. at the parsonage in appreciation of his partnering in ministry together with the church.

The women of the church are accepting socks, sweatpants, sweatshirts, mittens, hats and donations.

The Men of Salem invite you to join them Saturday, Dec.16, at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, fellowship, Bible study and prayer in the Fellowship Hall.

Christmas Eve Hand Bell Concert, Cantata and Christmas Pageant will take place starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 24, at the church, 70 East Dayton Street.

Christmas Day Worship Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 25.

Our next meal to the Homeless will be Dec. 25.

St. John Church

There will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight service 7 p.m. on Dec. 24.

We are collecting Christian Devotionals and Inspirational Fiction books for prison ministry.

Mission for November collected $345. Missions for December will go toward the St. John Youth Scholarship.

Foodbank

The Foodbank served 71 families during November, including 27 seniors, 143 children and totaling 297 individuals. Needs are tuna, egg noodles, spaghetti sauce, pancake syrup, shampoo and toothpaste. Also needed are gently used coats and blankets. This holiday season we invite everyone to learn more about the foodbank ministry and become a partnership with us in sharing the spirit of giving. You may do this by adopting a family, providing an item for the food baskets, or monetary gift. For additional information, please call the foodbank at 839-1615. The Foodbank is open from 10a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays and is located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Non-perishable donations can also be dropped off at St. John Lutheran, Ingomar and Salem Lutheran Church on the first Sunday of each month.