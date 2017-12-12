First Presbyterian blood drive Dec. 21

EATON — Community Blood Center is asking donors to “Be a Deer” by donating during the week before Christmas at the First Presbyterian Church of Eaton’s community blood drive, Thursday, Dec. 21 from 1-7 p.m. in the meeting room, 123 W. Decatur St.

A “Be a Deer – Donate Blood” long-sleeve t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The holiday season is here and CBC is giving special thanks to those who take the time to donate. The limited edition “Be a Deer – Donate Blood” long-sleeve t-shirt is a gift to everyone who registers to donate Monday, Dec. 11 through Saturday, Dec. 30 at a CBC Donor Center and most CBC mobile blood drives.

The t-shirt is mistletoe green with the smiling face of a reindeer sketched in light green and white. The “Be a Deer – Donate Blood” theme is a revival of the popular holiday campaign from December 2014, proving that heartfelt wishes are evergreen.

The holiday season is a challenging time for maintaining the area blood supply. Holiday activities, wintry weather and seasonal illnesses can reduce the number of donors and disrupt blood drive schedules. If you must miss an opportunity to donate please reschedule when you can. We especially encourage the continued support of type O whole blood donors and type A/B platelet and plasma donors.