Senior edition

EATON — An AARP, IRS-certified, tax preparer will be available at the senior activities center to offer free tax preparation. You must call to make an appointment at 937-456-4947.

AARP Driving Course: This has been re-scheduled to March 13 at 9 a.m. at The Grange. Stay tuned for details.

Bingo: Join us Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m. to play Bingo! Thanks to Genesis for sponsoring.

Birthday Bash: On Wednesday Dec. 20, we will be celebrating December birthdays at 1:30 p.m. Join us for games, cupcakes, and drinks. Thanks to our sponsor Gateway Health.

Art Lab: Come in and paint a snowman on canvas! Instructors from the Preble County Art Center will be here teaching us the steps in painting this happy snowman on canvas on Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. cost is $12.

Holiday Music: Join us Monday, Dec. 18 to discuss your favorite holiday music of the season.

Vera Bradley Outlet Trip: Go on this thrilling shopping spree with tremendous bargains, up to 60 percent off retail prices. Pam Vietor Broering of Cruise Adventure will be at the senior activities center on Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. to answer questions and receive deposits. This trip is April 11, 2018 with deposit due on or before March 1, 2018. Stop in or call 937-456-4947.

Chicago, Illinois Trip: Join us on this 4-day, 3-night trip to the windy city. This packages includes lodging, breakfast, full course dinners, guided tours, Navy Pier, museum visits and so much more! Motorcoach transportation included. The trip is June 4-7, 2018 with a $100 deposit due by Feb. 23, 2018.

Canada & New England: Take a trip with us on Royal Caribbean Cruise Line! This trip is 10 days and nine nights, cruise porting at different places along the east coast along the way. Call or stop in for more details. This trip is Oct. 11-20, 2018 with final deposit due June 13, 2018.

December closings: Preble County Council on Aging/the Senior activities center will be closed Dec. 22-25 and Dec. 29- Jan. 1.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.