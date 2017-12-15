Posted on by

Southern Preble news


By Rodney & Carrie Forrer - For The Register-Herald

SOUTHERN PREBLE COUNTY —

Awards: Congratulations to the following Camden-Somers Township firefighters who received awards at the annual kids’ Christmas party. The Chiefs Award recipient was Captain Josh Forrer who was credited for getting the department a FEMA grant for a new fire truck. Firefighter of the Year recipient was Derek Pheanis. Also promoted at Camden was Firefighter Rob Dake, to Safety Officer.

Santa Claus is coming to town: the Camden Cowboy Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 16, starting at 2 p.m. at the IGA and will travel through town. Also at 1 p.m. Santa will travel through Gratis, Gratis Township and West Elkton in the Santa parade sponsored by Gratis and Gratis Township-West Elkton Fire Departments and Gratis EMS. Line the streets and roads and enjoy old Saint Nick!

