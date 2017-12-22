District library plans activities

Library holiday closings

All Preble County District Library locations will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1.

Kids and families

Eaton Library story time registration

You can register for winter story time sessions at the Eaton Library. Story times will run weekly from Jan. 3-Feb. 8, 2018. There are three age groups: Mother Goose for ages 6 months to three years; Library Mice for three-year-olds to kindergarten age; and After School Crew is for ages 6-12 years. Stop in or call the library for days and times for the weekly story times and to get signed up.

Family Game Night

Come have one last hoorah at the West Elkton Library before the New Year. We’ll have video games, board games, and seasonal crafts with all supplies provided on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m.

Teens

Teen book club: The Art of Secrets

The next meeting of the Eaton Library’s Teen Book Club is Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. All teens in grades 6-12 are welcome, but you must sign up ahead of the book club. There are only 10 spots, but each participant gets a free copy of the book to keep!

The first book is ‘Genius: The Game’ by Leopoldo Gout. We’ll have a different book every month. Young adult titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Adults

Creative Writing Group

Do you like to write? Want some feedback on your writing? The next meeting of the Eaton Library Creative Writers’ Group is Thursday, Dec. 28 at 6:30 p.m. If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.