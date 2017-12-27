EFCOG blood drive, Jan. 6

EATON — Eaton First Church of God is showing support for January National Blood Donor Month with a community blood drive Saturday, Jan. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the gym, 601 East Lexington Road. “The Donor Tee” long-sleeve t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Community Blood Center is encouraging all eligible community members to begin the year by giving blood. The limited edition “The Donor Tee” long-sleeve t-shirt is bright blue with “Donor” in bold, white letters along the left arm. It’s available Tuesday, Jan. 2 through Saturday, Jan. 20 when you register to donate at a CBC Donor Center and most CBC mobile blood drives.

blood supply challenges of winter & the new year

Winter is a challenging time of year for maintaining the area blood supply. The holidays, severe weather and seasonal illnesses prevent many from donating and can disrupt CBC’s blood drive schedule. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule as soon as possible.

The challenges for sustaining our region’s blood supply go beyond the usual demands of the winter season. CBC enters the New Year with the mission of building a new community of dedicated platelet and plasma donors.

The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. CBC’s most dedicated donors are ageing, with about 53 percent of the donor base now over the age of 50.