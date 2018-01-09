Library hosting technology open hours

EATON — Last spring, the Eaton Branch of Preble County District Library transformed a room into a “Maker Space” with some new technology. Originally put together to improve the library’s popular filmmakers club programs for ages 8-12, the room will soon have regular open hours so people of all ages can learn to use the technology.

Funded largely through a grant from the State Library of Ohio, the library added a new computer and loaded it with software for 3D modeling, photo and video editing, digital design, and more. The room features a Silhouette Cameo digital cutter, which takes designs from the computer and cuts them out of paper, adhesive vinyl, or other similar media. There’s also a MakerBot 3D printer, a Nikon DSLR camera for photo and video, and a Brother sewing machine that can also do embroidery.

“The cost of this technology keeps it out of most people’s homes,” said PCDL Marketing Coordinator Michael Zimmerman. “Our Youth Department wanted to open up this technology to everyone so people can try out 3D printing without having to buy a printer and try sewing without a huge expenditure on a machine. This will allow people to learn, regardless of the financial barrier, which is what the library is all about.”

Beginning in January, the room will be open every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone to try out the technology. You can also call the library at (937) 456-4331 to schedule another time.

The library will also have one-on-one beginner sewing lessons, starting in January. Two time slots are open on Friday, Jan. 12. Call the library to sign up for either the 11 a.m. or 3 p.m. slot. Lessons will be about an hour long.