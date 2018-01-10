Senior edition

EATON — The Senior Center will be closed, Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

Soup BOGO: For the month of January, buy one bowl of soup at Decade’s Diner and get a second bowl of soup for free.

Fitness Sampler: A free taste of our three fitness classes, Stretching & Relaxation, Tai Chi, and Weight Resistance is happening on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

HEAP: As the temperature drops, remember Ohio’s Home Energy Programs are offered to income eligible individuals or families. Please call Bev at the Preble County Council on Aging if you need help completing your Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) application or have eligibility questions. The Preble County Community Action Partnership can answer questions and complete applications for the HEAP Emergency Winter Crisis Program (WCP), Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) and the Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP).

The Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP) provides services such as attic and basement insulation, door and window weather stripping and caulking, and heating system repair or replacement, at no cost for qualifying low-income households. HWAP served more than 1,200 homes in 2016 and is the second largest weatherization program in Ohio. Contact the Preble County Council on Aging, 937-456-4947 or Community Action Partnership, 937-456-2800 or 1-800-617-2673.

Fitness Classes: Our three fitness classes, Stretching & Relaxation, Tai Chi, and Weight Resistance will be starting up again Jan. 16. We will run this class for 6 weeks, a minimum of five participants need to pre-register and pay, on or before Jan. 10; $3 members, $5 non-members.

Tax Services: An AARP, IRS Certified, Tax Preparer will be at the senior activities center to offer free tax preparation. You must call to make an appointment at 937-456-4947.

Therapist on Call: Beginning in January, Therapist on Call is moving to Fridays. Stop in Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. to speak with a physical therapist from Vancrest.

Northern Connection: Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul UMC in New Paris. This is a monthly “Lunch and Learn.” For more information and to reserve your spot call UMC at 937-456-8484 or PCCOA at 937-456-4947. Make your reservation on or before Monday, Feb. 8.

Joy Tour & Travel: Joy Tour & Travel will be at the senior activities center on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m., presenting their 2018 trips! Joy Tour & Travel is a full-service travel agency as well as a tour operator. They have been in business since 1985.

Birthday Bash: On Wednesday, Jan. 17, we will be celebrating January birthdays at 1:30 p.m.. Join us for games, cupcakes, and drinks. Thanks to our sponsor Gateway Health

Bingo: Join us Friday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m. to play BINGO! Thanks to Greenbriar for sponsoring.

WWII Memorial construction: Come in and watch a DVD on the construction of the WWII Memorial, from ground breaking to completion. There will be two showings one hour each: Monday, Jan. 22 and Tuesday, Jan. 23, both at 2 p.m.

Art Lab: An instructor from the Preble County Art Center will be here teaching us to paint (acrylic on canvas) a ‘Little Bird Canvas Painting’ on Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. cost is $12. Call or stop by the front desk to sign up.

Vera Bradley Outlet Trip: Go on this thrilling shopping spree with tremendous bargains, up to 60 percent off retail prices. This trip is April 11, with deposit due on or before March 1. Stop in or call 937-456-4947

Chicago, Illinois Trip: Join us on this four-day, three-night trip to the windy city. This packages includes lodging, breakfast, full course dinners, guided tours, Navy Pier, Museum visits and so much more! Motorcoach transportation included. The trip is June 4-7, 2018 with a $100 deposit due by Feb. 23, 2018.

Canada & New England: Take a trip with us on Royal Caribbean Cruise Line! This trip is 10 days and 9 nights, cruise porting at different places along the east coast along the way. Call or stop in for more details. This trip is Oct. 11-20, with final deposit due June 13.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.