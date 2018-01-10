West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Jim Robbins, Mike Fahrenholz, Ronda Sollenberger, Linda Barnhart, Becky Simon, Jeanne Via, Meghan Robbins, Morgan Robbins, Shelley Dougherty, Logan Delong, Troy Lunsford, Julia Holthaus, Gail Schmidt, Paxson Mercer, Diana Spencer, Jesse Koeller, Abbie Steele, Jake Woodard, Roxanne Bryant, in memory of Michele Haynes and Delbert Noland

Anniversaries this week: Bob and Betty Beneke

Birthdays last week: Jim Hurst, Shirley Kastens, Kayleen Dunker, Kathryn Baker, Susan Carico, Paula Wysong Richard Miller, Dale Spitler, Laura Kasserman, Diane Jones, Kay Napier, Bryon Bitner, Doug Webb, Steve Naudascher, Donna Smith, Dustin Bassler, Ed Lockhart, Helen McCoy, Jim Holthaus, Kathy Miller Baker, Annie Swihart Over, Dustin Bassler, Lea Rose Papczun, Jennifer Kincer Evry, Connor Sebald, in memory of Owen Wick.

Anniversaries last week: Curtis and Dorothy Early, Allen and Cheryl Samson, Tommie and Lindsey Byrd, Clark and Suzanne Pontius.

WA Fire Dept. BINGO

Doors now open every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at 25 E. Dayton Street. Early Bird Games, BINGO begin at 6:30 p.m. We are trying to help those coming from work to have a little extra time to get here. Kid friendly atmosphere, all players must be 18 or older.

TV Rod and Gun Club

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early at 937-533-3226.

American Legion

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing.

Euchre every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Salem Lutheran Church

The Jr. Lutherans program will resume meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 10, with a meal at 6 p.m. and program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Children in Preschool through sixth grade are welcome to be a part of our Jr. Lutherans program.

Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study is every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Join us Jan. 20 for Bible Study, fellowship, prayer and breakfast.

Salem Women’s Evening Circle packed and distributed 27 Cheer Boxes this holiday season.

Coups for Troops collects unwanted grocery coupons, up to two months expired, for troops overseas to use in the Commissaries. A basket is located in the Church Library.

The fourth Monday, of every month, Salem provides a meal for the Homeless Shelter in Eaton.

The Annual Congregational Business Meeting will take place Jan. 21 immediately following the Worship Service.