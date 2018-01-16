‘Arts Night Out’ planned for February

EATON — The Preble County Art Association (PCAA) has announced the first Art’s Night Out of the year will kick off Valentine’s Day celebrations at the Visual Art Center, Friday, Feb. 9, 6-10 p.m.

This edition of the ongoing Art’s Night Out series will feature live music from Duante Beddingfield, live painting demos from artist, David Maynard, free kid’s valentine’s crafts. Purchase food provided by Buckeye Jakes and beer from Warped Wing Brewery. Partake in an inexpensive, professionally led art project and paint pottery in the Clay Café with no sitting fees. Enjoy the PCAA students and teachers show in the gallery. Bid on Creative Confections in a silent auction to benefit youth programming.

The publicis welcome to join in for an evening of community, art, and fun.

Art’s Night Out is an interactive experience designed to combine entertainment and education of the arts. This program is supported by LCNB and the Ohio Arts Council. Art’s Night Out is an event which brings together community members, supports local businesses, and promotes the arts.

Visit WWW.PREBLEARTS.ORG for the latest specials and workshops or call 937-456-3999. The Visual Art Center is located at 601 Hillcrest Dr. in Eaton. Hours are: Tuesday-Friday 1-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Preble County Art Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making art accessible to Preble County.