West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Ashley Good, Hannah Thorpe, Celeste Caplinger, Darlene Milliken, Laurie Denny, Jen Fischer, Brantley Byrd, Todd Fergus, Bob Beneke, Jayden Pemberton, Zachary Schmidt, Bruce Hacker, David Brubaker, Alan Webb, Larry Webb, Brooke Chorazewitz, Julie Rosfeld, Vicki Tabor.

Anniversaries this week: Todd and Rhonda Baker, Eldon and Linda Barnhart, Larry and Suzi Justice, Ross and Erica Childers

Coyote Contest

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Coyote Contest, Feb. 9-11, on the corner of Preble County Line Road and Germantown Road. Entry fee is $25. Weigh-in from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and prize money awarded on Sunday, Feb. 11. Six dog maximum per entry. Contact Paul Price 937-248-1083, pprice5755@gmail.com or Joe Antku 937-901-0794, jajr2752@aol.com.

S&S P&P 4-H Club

Spic’n Span Pots’n Pans 4-H Club, established in 1970, will begin their 47th year meeting on Monday, Feb. 5, at 4 p.m. in the Salem Lutheran Fellowship Hall. We meet every Monday and welcome new members! Cloverbuds include activities for children ages 5-8, and 4-H members must be at least 8 years old or in the third grade to compete in the Junior Fair. All fair project registrations must be turned in by the end of March. Meetings consist of 4-H business and working on fair projects, snacks and games. We cover domestic, animal and miscellaneous projects. We complete several community projects throughout the year. Contact Carol Lunsford, Founder and Head Advisor, for additional information at 937-839-4085.

WABO Sign-ups

Registration sign-ups for 2018 West Alexandria Baseball Organization are open to youth, ages 5-15, on Saturday, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 and 10, from 2-4 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church. Please bring your child or know your child’s sizes for pants and shirt and bring your check or cash for fees. Entry fee is $65 per child and T-ball is $55 per child. Contact Derick Meyers at 937-564-0137 or Bryan Day 937-776-5931 for questions.

Fire Dept. BINGO

Doors open every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at 25 E. Dayton Street. Early Bird Games and BINGO begin at 6:30 p.m. We are trying to help those coming from work to have a little extra time to get here. Kid friendly atmosphere, all players must be 18-plus.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

American Legion

The next Fish Fry in Saturday, Jan. 20 from 5-7 p.m.

S.A.L. All You Can Eat Breakfast will be Sunday, Feb. 4 from 8-11 a.m.

Rock the Juke Box Friday, Jan. 19 from 7-11:30 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle.

Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing.

Ladies Night and Euchre every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 South.

St. John Lutheran

The Youth of St. John Lutheran, Ingomar, are hosting a lasagna lunch to raise money for their trip to the ELCA Youth Gathering in Houston this summer. The lunch will be held on Jan. 21 after worship from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Vegetarian and gluten free lasagna will be available. Please invite family and friends! We are not charging a cost, but are accepting donations to help pay for the youth trip. If you would like to attend, please RSVP by calling 839-5321 or emailing stjohningomar@swohio.twcbc.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

The Jr. Lutherans program meets on Wednesdays with a meal at 6 p.m. and program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Children in preschool through sixth grade are welcome to be a part of our Jr. Lutherans program. In case of inclement weather when school is closed, there will be no Jr. Lutherans. Check with the church by calling 939-4210.

Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study is every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Join the men on Jan. 20 for Bible Study, fellowship, prayer and breakfast.

Coups for Troops accepts unwanted grocery coupons, up to two months expired, for troops overseas to use in the Commissaries. A basket is located in the Church Library.

The fourth Monday of every month, Salem provides a meal for the Homeless Shelter in Eaton.

The Annual Congregational Business Meeting will take place Jan. 21 immediately following the Worship Service.