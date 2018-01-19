PCDL events

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County District Library offers a variety of events for everyone at each of the library’s locations.

Kids and families

Craft and a Story

The New Paris Library will host story times with crafts on Monday, Jan. 22, and 29, at 5 p.m. each day.

Homeschool Hour: Ben-Day Dotting

We’ll follow the style of artist Roy Lichtenstein at the January Homeschool Hour. The technique is famous in pop art, comic books, and printing. Experiment with different textures and styles. Registration is required by calling (937) 456-4331, or sign up at the library. The next session is Jan. 24 at 3 p.m.

Children’s Book Tasting

Discover new books as you visit different “dining” tables with scrumptious snacks and great reads! This program will be at the West Elkton Library on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m.

Lego Club

School-age children can come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun at the Eaton Library at this monthly program. The next Lego Club is Monday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. Children can build with the library’s Lego collection. If you bring Legos from home, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

All Ages Game Night

We’ll have video games, board games, seasonal crafts with supplies provided, and snacks at the West Elkton Library on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. There’s something for every member of the family

Teens

Weekly Teen programs at the Eaton Library

Every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a different program:

Jan. 23: Animation Club: Watch anime and we’ll have themed snacks and crafts

Jan. 30: Board games and card games

Teen book club: Genius: The Game

The next meeting of the Eaton Library’s Teen Book Club is Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. All teens in grades 6-12 are welcome, but you must sign up ahead of the book club. There are only 10 spots, but each participant gets a free copy of the book to keep!

The next book is ‘Genius: The Game’ by Leopoldo Gout. We’ll have a different book every month. Young adult titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Adults

Book a Librarian

Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help. You can book an appointment any Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch Library for help with tablets, e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, the internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and much more!

Call (937) 456-5562 or email prebleref@preblelibrary.org to schedule a one-on-one appointment. Or schedule an appointment in person at the Eaton Library.

National Puzzle Month

All month long, the West Alexandria Library is celebrating National Puzzle Month. The craft table will be replaced with jigsaw puzzles. Relax and help us find a few pieces. If we finish, we’ll put another one out until the month is over.

Crafts for adults

Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 4 p.m.: The painted rock picture holder craft will be at the Eldorado Library.

Thursday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.: Make Sharpie watercolor newspaper flowers at the West Elkton Library.

Creative Writing Group

Do you like to write? Want some feedback on your writing? The next meeting of the Eaton Library Creative Writers’ Group is Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share but you are certainly welcome to do so. Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.