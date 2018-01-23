PCAA contest to feature confections

EATON — The Preble County Art Association (PCAA) is looking for participants to enter their homemade sweet treats in the Creative Confections Contest as part of Art’s Night Out on Friday, Feb. 9.

Participants are encourgaged to submit their artistic sweets to be judged and auctioned to raise money for PCAA youth programs.

Entry fee is $10 for adults (per entry) and $2 for youth (per entry.) Entries are in two categories: Adult and Youth.

Prizes include cash, baking tools and Clay Café gift certificates.

Rules of the competition:

Entry items include: pies, cakes, desserts, cupcakes, sugar, candy, cookies etc, as long as it is edible. You may summit more than one Creative Confections item.

Submit entry form by Feb. 2. Fill out an entry form and take to the Art Center during regular hours.

Bring Creative Confections entry items to the PCAA on Friday, Feb. 9, by 5 p.m. All accessories, including plates, will not be returned.

Judges will be looking at overall appearance, presentation, craftsmanship and creativity.

Winners (if not present at announcement time) will be notified by phone and/or email.

Items submitted will then be entered in the silent auction during our Arts Night Out Event and the funds earned will support PCAA youth programs.

Visit www.preblearts.org for the latest specials and workshops or call 937-456-3999. The Visual Art Center is located at 601 Hillcrest Dr. in Eaton. Hours are: Tuesday-Friday 1-6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Preble County Art Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making art accessible to Preble County.