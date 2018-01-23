Senior Edition

EATON — Breakfast Bingo: Join us Friday, Feb. 2, at 9 a.m. for Breakfast Bingo. It’s that simple — eat breakfast and play bingo. This will take place at The Grange. $3 members, $5 non-members.

Travel Show: Come in and hear all about our trips in 2018. Cookie will be presenting our trips with guests, Jake from Collette Guided by Travel presenting the Iceland trip, and Pam with Cruise Adventure will be presenting on the Vera Bradley trip. This takes place Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m. at the Senior Center.

Northern Connection: This month’s ‘Lunch and Learn’ is entertainment. We will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul UMC in New Paris. For more information and to reserve your spot call UMC at 937-456-8484 or PCCOA at 937-456-4947. Make your reservation on or before Monday, Feb. 12.

Goodwill & Jungle Jim’s: We will be traveling to Goodwill’s Fairfield store and to Jungle Jim’s on Tuesday, April 24. Sign up today, $20 members, $30 non-members.

Findlay Market: Take a trip to Findlay Market, Ohio’s oldest continuously operated public market, and one of Cincinnati’s most cherished institutions. The market is home to more than 40 indoor merchants selling meat, fish, poultry, produce, flowers, cheese, deli and ethnic foods. Wednesday, May 2, cost is $52 members, $62 non-members.

Dayton Dragons Game: They are playing Lake County Captains from the Cleveland area. You will receive a $5 food voucher to use at any concession stand. Tickets are $34, members, $44 non-members.

Cincinnati Reds Game: The reds are playing the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, June 7. Get your tickets now, $54 members, $64 non-members.

Tax Services: An AARP, IRS Certified, Tax Preparer will be at the senior activities center to offer free tax preparation. You must call to make an appointment at 937-456-4947.

AARP Driving Course: Take this refresher course on March 13, at 9 a.m. at The Grange. Pre-register at the front desk of the Senior Center on or before March 12.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.