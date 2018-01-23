West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Carol Lunsford, Dawn Orr, Clara Switzer Wienhoff, Paula Durkle, Carol Torge, Lyndsay House, Ed GallmanMike Guehring, Christine Hackworth Slater, Tina Strong, John Coffman, Christine Bitner, Elliana Hurst, Harper Henderson, Lily Wharton, Cristal Cooper, Tammie Bitner, Laura Rosell, Trey Smith, Kourtney Johnson, Dalton Cornett, Douglas J. Schmidt, Danny Smith, Connor McNinch, Ellie Warrick, Phillip Johnson, in memory of Carl H. Habekost, and Harold Maxson.

Anniversaries this week: Buz and Kit Miller for 73 years! Clyde and Julia Mason.

WA Foodbank

The Foodbank served 65 families during December. This includes 16 seniors, 95 children and totals 246 individuals. Items needed are egg noodles, pancake syrup, ramen noodles, shampoo and toothpaste. For additional information, please call the foodbank at 839-1615. The Foodbank is open from 10a.m.-noon. on Mondays and Wednesdays and is located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Non-perishable donations can also be dropped off at St. John Lutheran, Ingomar and Salem Lutheran Church on the first Sunday of each month.

Coyote Contest

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Coyote Contest February 9-11 on the corner of Preble County Line Road and Germantown Road. Entry fee is $25. Weigh-in from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and prize money awarded on Sunday, Feb. 11. Six dog maximum per entry. Contact Paul Price 937-248-1083, pprice5755@gmail.com or Joe Antku 937-901-0794, jajr2752@aol.com.

S&S P&P 4-H Club

Spic’n Span Pots’n Pans 4-H Club, established in 1970, will begin meeting on Monday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. in the Salem Lutheran Fellowship Hall. We meet every Monday and welcome new members! Cloverbuds include activities for children ages 5-8, and 4-H members must be at least 8 years old or in the third grade to compete in the Junior Fair. All fair project registrations must be turned in by the end of March. Meetings consist of 4-H business and working on fair projects, snacks and games. We cover domestic, animal and miscellaneous projects. We complete several community projects throughout the year. Contact Carol Lunsford, Founder and Head Advisor, for additional information at 937-839-4085.

WABO Sign-ups

Registration sign-ups for 2018 West Alexandria Baseball Organization are open to youth, ages 5-15, on Saturday, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 and 10, from 2-4 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church. Please bring your child or know your child’s sizes for pants and shirt and bring your check or cash for fees. Entry fee is $65 per child and T-ball is $55 per child. Contact Derick Meyers at 937-564-0137 or Bryan Day 937-776-5931 for questions.

Fire Dept. BINGO

Doors open every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at 25 E. Dayton Street. Early Bird Games and BINGO begin at 6:30 p.m. We are trying to help those coming from work to have a little extra time to get here. Kid friendly atmosphere, all players must be 18-plus

American Legion

S.A.L. All You Can Eat Breakfast will be Sunday, Feb. 4 from 8-11 a.m.

Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing.

Ladies Night and Euchre every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Good News Club

The Good News Club, for students in grades K-5, meets at Twin Valley South Middle school every Tuesday when there is school, from 3:30-5 p.m. in Mrs. Coffman’s room. For more information contact Wayne or Linda Cook at 937-336-9500.

Calvary Baptist Church

Evangelist and author Dr. William P. Grady will be speaking on the state of Israel each evening, Feb. 5-7, beginning at 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3613 Winston Lane. For more information call 839-1024.

WACOCA Annual Hymn Sing

The WACOCA Annual Hymn Sing will be hosted by The First Baptist Church, Feb. 18, beginning at 7 p.m. Come enjoy musical performances and sing along on hymn selections from various community churches. Light refreshments will be served afterward during a time of fellowship at 6062 Ivy Lane.

Salem Lutheran Church

The Jr. Lutherans program meets on Wednesdays with a meal at 6 p.m. and program from 6:30-7:30p.m. Children in Preschool through sixth grade are welcome to be a part of our Jr. Lutherans program. In case of inclement weather when school is closed, there will be no Jr. Lutherans. Check with the church by calling 939-4210.Coups for Troops accepts unwanted grocery coupons, up to two months expired, for troops overseas to use in the Commissaries. A basket is located in the Church Library.

The fourth Monday of every month, Salem provides a meal for the Homeless Shelter in Eaton.