Southern Preble news

SOUTHERN PREBLE COUNTY — In hospital:We would like to apologize for not having news recently, as Rod returned to the hospital on Dec. 22 and had his third back surgery since September. He is homebound and encourages all to Facebook or call at 513-594-4582 with news.

Fires: Area fire departments, in spite of the snow and sub-zero temperatures, have been busy with car fires, kitchen fires, a garage fire and several auto accidents. Please be considerate when you are in need and when you see them out in the weather.

Birthdays: Brian Miller, Gary Taylor, Shelley Dougherty.

Benefit: FWE(Franklin Wrestling Entertainment) is sponsoring a Friday Wrestling Benefit at their facility in Franklin at the corner Ohio 73 and Dixie Highway. The date is Feb. 2. Belltime is 7:30 p.m. and admission is $5. All proceeds will go toward expenses to help Rod and Carrie Forrer since he has been in the hospital and hasn’t worked since September. If you can not attend and would like to donate, send to PO Box 85, Gratis, OH 45330.

Birthdays last week: Kristen Forrer, Shawna Merrimack, Savanna Trainer.

Training: Members of the Camden Somers and Gasper Township Fire Departments held ice rescue training recently at Rush Run State Park. Firefighters trained on in-water rescue according to Chief Gary Taylor, who credited Lt. Aaron Forrer for putting the training together. This is part of ongoing training required for personnel to maintain their license.

Fire: Area fire departments were called to Precision Wood in Gratis Township this past weekend for a working fire. On arrival the fire was apparent and Gratis Fire officials started calling for help as all water had to be trucked in. Assisting Gratis and Gratis Twp.-West Elkton were Milford Township, Madison and Wayne Townships from Butler County and Eaton, West Alexandria, Camden and Gasper Townships from Preble County, as well as Farmersville and Germantown from Montgomery County. The cause is unknown and the building was a total loss.

Gone home:Longtime Gratis resident and business owner Dana Johnson passed away this past Saturday. Our prayers to his family.