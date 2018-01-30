Senior edition

EATON — Chronic Disease Self-Management: This is an interactive, small group workshop that has been proven to improve quality of life and reduce health care expenses by increasing self-confidence and providing new skills so that participants can better manage their symptoms and feel healthier. Instead of focusing on any one disease, participants explore new ways to address challenges common to anyone with long-term health problems. The program focuses on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family about your illness. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage their symptoms though action planning, interactive learning, problem-solving, decision-making, and social support. The series of six weekly workshops will be held at PCCOA on Tuesdays, March 6 through April 10 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Space is limited and advance registration is required by calling the senior center at 937-456-4947 or emailing Holly at hsteele@prebleseniorcenter.org

Breakfast Bingo: Join us Friday, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. for Breakfast Bingo. It’s that simple, eat breakfast and play bingo. This will take place at The Grange. $3, members, $5, non-members.

The Health Benefits of Chocolate: Jonathan from Bella Care Hospice will share a brief history of chocolate, explain how chocolate is made, describe chocolate varieties, and shed light on the many health benefits of chocolate, plus a tasting! Join us on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. at the senior activities center.

Travel Show: Come in and hear all about our trips in 2018. Cookie will be presenting our trips with guests, Jake from Collette Guided by Travel presenting the Iceland trip, and Pam with Cruise Adventure will be presenting on the Vera Bradley trip. This takes place Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. at the senior center.

Thursday Night Weekly Dance: The Thursday Night Dance is held from 5-8 p.m. at The Grange at 501 Nation Avenue, Eaton. The Silvertones, a local band from Camden, provide an enjoyable evening of classic rock & roll and country music for your listening and dancing pleasure. Band members include Michael Powers on piano; Mike Buckley, lead guitar; Danny Witt, bass; and Gary “Pete” Peters on drums. The dance features delicious food, with a $1 menu, a 50/50 drawing, and door prizes. Admission is $3 per individual/$5 per couple. Join us for a fun evening! Thanks to our sponsors, Greenbriar.

Tax Services: An AARP, IRS Certified, Tax Preparer will be at the senior activities center to offer free tax preparation. You must call to make an appointment at 937-456-4947.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.