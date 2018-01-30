Lane book sale this weekend

OXFORD — The Friends of the Oxford Lane Library are gearing up for their big winter book sale, which will be held at the Oxford Lane Library from Feb. 1-3. In addition to the smaller monthly sales held in the library lobby, two larger book sales in summer and winter expand over several days, include many more items, and offer lower prices.

The sale will be held in the upstairs meeting room at the Oxford Lane Library located at 441 S Locust St. in Oxford. Book sale customers will be able to browse for fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks, DVDs, games, maps, and more, with all proceeds benefiting the Oxford Lane Library’s collections and programming.

The sale will begin with a members’ preview on Thursday, Feb. 1,, from 5-8 p.m. While this preview sale is only open to Friends of the Oxford Lane Library members, memberships will be available at the door, starting at $10 for individuals and $25 for families. The sale will be open to the general public from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 2, and will conclude with a bag sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, when bargain hunters can pay $3 per bag of books.