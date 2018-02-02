Eagle’s Point Photo Contest: call for entries

EATON — Preble County Art Association is seeking a photographer to produce twelve (12) 24”x36” black and white images of Preble County landscapes and landmarks for the Grow the Arts: Eagle’s Point Mural.

The Preble County Art Association in partnership with The HIT Foundation and Ohio Capital Impact Corporation is facilitating the creation of a 70-foot mural that integrates these photographs of Preble County. The mural, created by the PCAA will celebrate Preble County through iconic images of historic structures, covered bridges and farmland. This project will be completed May 2018.

PCAA is looking for quality, creativity, composition, and originality. Submitted photos may be a range of subjects, but the group is mostly looking for landscapes and structures. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 28.

The PCAA will notify applicants of their status by March 9. If chosen, initial images will be reviewed May 2, and ready-to-hang prints will be due May 16. For additional details on this project, see the opportunities page of the PCAA website, www.preblearts.org, call 937-456-3999, or email info@preblearts.org.

Visit www.preblearts.org for the latest artist opportunities, specials, and workshops or call 937-456-3999. The Visual Art Center is located at 601 Hillcrest Dr. in Eaton. Hours are Tuesday-Friday 1-6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Preble County Art Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to making art accessible to Preble County.