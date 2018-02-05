Posted on by

Vietnam War-era veterans’ service honored


Submitted by - Debra Crumbaker, DAR

EATON — Vietnam War Era veterans were honored at the Preble County Council On Aging on Jan. 22, by the Commodore Preble Chapter NSDAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) as part of the Vietnam War Veterans 50th Anniversary Commemorative Partners Program.

The veterans received a lapel pin, Presidential proclamation and other materials. Each veteran received a handshake and thanks. Those in attendance also showed their appreciation with a hearty round of applause.

NSDAR is a national women’s lineage-based service organization which supports efforts in historic preservation, education and patriotism.

