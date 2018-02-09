Heritage Ohio to promote Historic Tax Credits in Preble County

COLUMBUS — Heritage Ohio recently announced the latest in its Historic Tax Credit Coffee Series meetings are set for Friday, Feb. 23.

The Preble County Development Partnership and Preble County Chamber of Commerce will co-sponsor the Preble County meeting, to be held in Eaton, at 11:30 a.m. at L&M Products, 1407 N. Barron St.

Heritage Ohio created the series to introduce individuals and communities to the concept of rehabilitating older commercial buildings, using the federal 20 percent and Ohio 25 percent historic tax credits, and introducing the people who run the program on behalf of Ohio’s Development Services Agency and the State Historic Preservation Office.

Heritage Ohio’s director, Joyce Barrett, summarized the workshop concept: “We recognized there is an audience that just wants a brief introduction, before they commit to hours of research. In one quick hour we can show how it works and introduce the people who manage the program. They are great people working to help get buildings restored, not faceless bureaucrats.”

Presenting the program will be: Nathan Bevil, a reviewer with the department at the State Historic Preservation Office which reviews the historic integrity of the proposed work; Lisa Brownell, program manager at the Ohio Development Services Office who assists applicants in applying for the competitive Ohio program and Barb Powers, who oversees the National Register process for Ohio, the qualifying designation necessary to use some of the historic tax credits.

The “coffees” will take place in a whirlwind tour of four communities on Feb. 23: in Xenia at 9 a.m., Eaton at 11:30 a.m., Greenville at 2:30 p.m. and Troy at 4:30 p.m.

There is no charge to attend.

Heritage Ohio has organized “coffees” in 34 courthouse-communities in the past two years.

“The combination of the 20 percent federal and 25 percent state historic tax credits may appear too good to be true, but it is real, come find out more,” Barnett said.

Heritage Ohio strives to help people save the places that matter, build community, and live better. Heritage Ohio is a statewide, non-profit preservation organization. Formed in 1989, Heritage Ohio has more than 500 members ranging from individuals and businesses to organizations and local governments. In addition, Heritage Ohio has been the designated coordinating agency by The National Main Street Center since 1997. Learn more by visiting www.heritageohio.org.