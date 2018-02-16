District library plans activities

Kids and families

Craft and a Story

The New Paris Library will host story time with crafts on Monday, Feb. 19 and 26 at 5 p.m. each day.

Putt Putt in the library

Try to get a hold-in-one at the West Elkton Library. On Feb. 14, and 15, we’ll have mini golf set up in the library at 1 p.m. each day!

Lego Build-Off!

Bring your Legos to the Camden Library on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. and show off your master builder skills!

Homeschool Hour: A Closer Look

Get a closer look at the little parts of our world at the February Homeschool Hour at the Eaton Library. Students will learn about and use the library’s microscopes with more than 200 slides. Homeschool Hour will be on Wednesday, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. each day.

Please register in advance for either date at the library or call (937) 456-4331.

Lego Club

School-age children can come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun at the Eaton Library at this monthly program. The next Lego Club is Monday, Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. Children can build with the library’s Lego collection. If you bring Legos from home, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Newspaper Origami

Learn origami at the West Elkton Library on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. Kids of all ages are welcome to join.

Teens

Weekly Teen programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a different program:

Feb. 20: Video games.

Feb. 27: Night Vale – Join us as we venture into the mysterious town at the library.

Teen book club: A Song for Ella Grey

The next meeting of the Eaton Library’s Teen Book Club is Saturday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. All teens in grades 6-12 are welcome, but you must sign up ahead of the book club. There are only 10 spots, but each participant gets a free copy of the book to keep!

The next book is ‘A Song for Ella Grey’ by David Almond. We’ll have a different book every month. Young adult titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Adults

Book Sales in February

You’ll have plenty of time to grab some used books for yourself and support your local library in February.

The Camden Branch Library’s Book and Bake Sale will run from Feb. 12-17 during regular library hours.

The Eaton Branch Library’s Book Sale is extended this February, running from Feb. 17 through March 3, during regular library hours.

All sales are by donation only, and all proceeds go to benefit the branch library which is holding the sale.

Book a Librarian

Would you like to learn more about computers? Do you have a new tablet or smartphone you’d like to learn more about? The Reference Librarian is happy to help. You can book an appointment any Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. at the Eaton Branch Library for help with tablets, e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, the internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and much more!

Call (937) 456-5562 or email prebleref@preblelibrary.org to schedule a one-on-one appointment. Or schedule an appointment in person at the Eaton Library.

Crafts for adults

Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m.: Paint and frame a design onto burlap at the New Paris Library’s craft.

Creative Writing Group

Do you like to write? Want some feedback on your writing? The next meeting of the Eaton Library Creative Writers’ Group is Thursday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.