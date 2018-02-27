Senior edition

EATON — Breakfast Bingo: Join us Friday, March 2, at 9 a.m. for Breakfast Bingo. It’s that simple, eat breakfast and play bingo. This will take place at The Grange. $3, members, $5, non-members. Thanks to Maple Gardens for sponsoring.

Travel Show: Discover all the amazing trips that we have to offer in 2018. Get discounts off of selected trips, win gift certificates, and be inspired. Join us Tuesday, March 6, at 2 p.m.at the senior activities center.

Chronic Disease Self-Management Class: This program focuses on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family about your illness. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage their symptoms trough action planning, interactive learning, problem-solving, decision-making, and social support. This series of six weekly workshops begins on March 6, and runs through April 10, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Space is limited, please pre-register at 937-456-4947

Wine & Design: Come for a fun night out on Wednesday, March 7, at 6 p.m. Paint a wine tumbler, drink wine, and bring a friend. Refreshments provided. Pre-register by March 5 at 937-456-4947. Thanks to Senior Home Repair for sponsoring this event.

Northern Connection: Northern Connection: This month’s ‘Lunch and Learn’ is Kayla Thompson, BSU Dietetic Intern through Reid Health Alliance. March is National Nutrition Month, she will be speaking on the theme, ‘Go Further with Food.’ We will meet on Wednesday, March 13, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul UMC in New Paris. For more information and to reserve your spot call UMC at 937-456-8484 or PCCOA at 937-456-4947. Make your reservation on or before Monday, March 12.

AARP Driving Course: Take this refresher course on March 13, at 9 a.m. at The Grange. Pre-register at the front desk of the senior center on or before March 12.

Desert Auction: Bid for a chance to win delicious desserts for the holiday, and have fun. Desserts are donated by local businesses and senior center members. Join us Friday, March 30, at 2 p.m. Ask us how to provide desserts, 937-456-4947. Thanks to Lawn Plus for sponsoring this event.

Tax Services: An AARP, IRS Certified, Tax Preparer will be at the senior activities center to offer free tax preparation. You must call to make an appointment at 937-456-4947

Trip to Chicago, Illinois: 4 days and 3 nights in Chicago! Guided tour of Chicago, Navy Pier, the Science and Industry Museum, the Field Museum, and much more! Join us, June 4-7. Call Cookie to reserve your spot and discuss payments! 937-456-4947

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.