Reunion notice

Jefferson Alumni

The final Jefferson Township Alumni event will be held on Saturday, May 26, in the National Trail Cafetorium, 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Rd., New Paris. The graduating class of 1968 will be honored as 50-year guests. Invitations will be mailed in early-April, but alumni should mark their calendars now to attend. Social hour will begin at 4 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. and entertainment and business meeting following. Scholarship forms for 2018 graduating National Trail seniors, who are descendants of Jefferson Alumni, are available in the high school counselor’s office. Deadline for submitting scholarship application is May 1, to Susan Horigan Reed, Alumni Treasurer. Alumni officers include President: Janet Jordan Crelin; Vice-President: Carol Hawley Brady; Secretary: Judy Shilts Henn; Treasurer: Susan Horigan Reed. Committee members include Evelyn Lam, Caroline Albertson, Carol Bowen and Ned Toms.