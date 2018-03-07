Church briefs

Blessing of the Bikes

Trinity Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, will hold a Blessing of the Bikes on Sunday, March 18, at noon in the parking lot on the west side of the church. The church is located at 511 North Commerce Street. In addition to the blessing, the schedule for the morning includes breakfast from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and worship in the sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. All bikers and their families are welcome.

Cream Chicken Biscuit Dinner

The First United Church of Christ, located at 400 South Main Street in Lewisburg, will be hosting its Cream Chicken Biscuit Dinner on Saturday, March 17, from 4-6:30 p.m., dine-in or carry-out. The meal includes the main dish, choice of salad, dessert, and drink. Cost is donation only. For more information call 937-962-2054.

National recording artist to perform

Somerville Community Church, 207 Walnut Street, Somerville, welcomes national recording artist Phil Cross and Poet Voice in concert on Sunday, March 25, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome. A free offering will be taken. For additional information, call 937-671-7245.

Visitation CC Community Dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced its monthly community dinners for 2018, will be on the following days: March 29, April 26, May 31, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29, and Dec. 27. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380.

Awana Bible Club

Awana Bible Club for Kids is held each Wednesday night at First Southern Baptist Church of Camden, 6:30-8 p.m. at 35 N. Liberty St., Camden. Call 937-452-7291 for additional information.

CUMC breakfast

Camden United Methodist Church’s “All You Can Eat Breakfast,” will be held the fourth Saturday of every month, 7-11 a.m. Cost is $6.