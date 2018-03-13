PCDL plans activities

Kids and families

Maker Space Open Hours

The Maker Space is a room full of new technology with open access to all ages. All equipment and assistance is free. Learn digital design, photography, sewing, and more with free access to this equipment. Bring your own consumables, such as fabric and paper. Some materials can be purchased for a fee.

The Maker Space has open hours every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The room includes a 3D printer, a digital paper/vinyl cutter, a sewing and embroidery machine, a computer loaded with software for 3D modeling, video and photo editing, and audio/video production equipment.

Tween-tivities: Suminagashi (ages 8-12)

Suminagashi is a Japanese art form that uses floating ink to create marbled patterns of color. Create your own designs using this technique at the library! This craft will be at the West Alexandria Library on Monday, March 19 at 4:30 p.m. Call (937) 533-4095 to register.

Create, Explore and More!

The themes of this exploration program are green, gold, and rainbows! Families can delve into several creative stations together. We’ll make a pot of gold slime, explore simple science activities, and much more!

Drop in from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 17 at the Eaton Library for a family-friendly activity!

Craft and Story

The New Paris Library has story time and crafts on March 19 at 5 p.m.

Craftpalooza

The West Alexandria Library will have a crafting table set up with plenty of supplies on Tuesday, March 20 at 5:30 p.m. Celebrate National Craft Month.

Homeschool Hour: Recycled Art

This program will give homeschool students a chance to think outside the box with their artwork. We will discuss art made from found or recycled items, and get a chance to create our own sculptures out of recycled materials! This program will be unique, exciting, and environmentally friendly. Let’s build something new!

There are two sessions: one on Wednesday, March 21 and another on Wednesday, March 28. Both programs start at 3 p.m., and registration is required. Call (937) 456-4331 to register.

Lego Club

Join us for Lego Club! School-age children can come in and build, complete challenges, and just have fun! The program will meet on the last Monday of the month from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Eaton Library. The next Lego Club is March 26.

Children can build with the library’s Lego collection. If you bring Legos from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Tacky Art Day

Join us for this family program at the West Elkton Library on Thursday, March 29 at 4 p.m. Have some fun and make some art. The tackier, the better!

Teens (grades 6-12):

Weekly Teen programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program:

March 20: Toys, Games, and Tech. Try out video games, virtual reality, and more!

March 27: DIY Organization: Build your own organization station!

Virtual Reality

Now is your chance to try virtual and augmented reality! Take a turn on the library’s new VR goggles. Ride a roller coaster, explore distant lands, travel a virtual maze, or man the defense of a spaceship. While you’re waiting for a turn with the goggles, try the Aurasma app for augmented reality.

Registration is required. It’ll be at the West Alexandria Branch on Monday, March 19 at 3:30 p.m. Call (937) 533-4095 to register.

Teen book club: Black Dove, White Raven

The next meeting of the Eaton Library’s Teen Book Club is Saturday, March 31 at 1 p.m. All teens in grades 6-12 are welcome, but you must sign up ahead of the book club. There are only 10 spots, but each participant gets a free copy of the book to keep!

The next book is ‘Black Dove, White Raven’ by Elizabeth Wein. We’ll have a different book every month. Young adult titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Adults

Crafts for adults

Tuesday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m.: Add crafty touches to plastic Easter eggs at the New Paris Library.

Creative Writing Group

Do you like to write? Want some feedback on your writing? The next meeting of the Eaton Library Creative Writers’ Group is Thursday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.

Online Shopping for Beginners

Learn the very basics of using sites like eBay and Amazon at the Eaton Library on Thursday, March 29 at 6 p.m. We will also discuss online safety and the advantages and disadvantages of online shopping. Some computer experience strongly preferred.