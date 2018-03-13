Free online classes from your library

PREBLE COUNTY — Anyone with a Preble County District Library card has access to Universal Class, a service offering over 500 courses, accessible from your home computer.

Each of the courses features friendly instructors, lesson exams, and writing assignments within a collaborative learning environment. Universal Class is unique in that it provides anytime, anyplace enrollment; no waiting for sessions to begin or end.

The classes are diverse, encompassing everything from accounting and financial classes to cake decorating, aromatherapy, and weight loss management classes. The courses are provided free of charge with a PCDL library card.

“These online classes are a great way to try something new without a financial commitment,” said PCDL Marketing Coordinator Michael Zimmerman. “Maybe you’ll find something new that you’re passionate about and can continue on past these classes.”

Universal Class, Inc. has also been accredited as an authorized provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), and offers Continuing Education Unit certificates upon completion of many courses.

Access Universal Class through the library’s reference web page: http://preblelibrary.org/referencedesk, under the “Education” tab.