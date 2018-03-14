Senior edition

EATON — Art Lab: We will be learning a new, simple, and creative technique and applying it to a bisque plate on March 28 from 11:30-1:30. Cost ranges from $8-$25. Call the senior center to reserve your spot, 937-456-4947

Bingo: Join in on the Bingo fun, on Friday, March 16 at 2 and Tuesday, March 20 at 2. Thanks to Genesis, and Lawn Plus for sponsoring.

Spring Lawn Care: Lawn Plus will be at the senior activities center giving a talk on getting your lawn ready for spring. Monday, March 19 at 2.

Tax Services: An AARP, IRS Certified, Tax Preparer will be at the senior activities center to offer FREE tax preparation. You must call to make an appointment at 937-456-4947

Desert Auction: Bid for a chance to win delicious desserts for the holiday, and have fun. Desserts are donated by local businesses and senior center members. Join us Friday, March 30 at 2:00pm. Ask us how to provide desserts, 937-456-4947. Thanks to Lawn Plus for sponsoring this event.

Iceland Trip: Discover Iceland, a land and culture forged by fire and ice. Steaming lava fields and massive glaciers sculpt mountains and valleys, leaving thundering waterfalls and plunging fjords. In this land of many natural wonders, enjoy the rare opportunity to see the aurora borealis – one of nature’s most dazzling light displays! This is a 7 day trip that will take place September 27 – October 3, 2018. Call Cookie for further details!

Levi Coffin House: We are taking a mini trip to Fountain City, Indiana to this National Historic Landmark that was built in 1839. Because of Levi Coffin’s outstanding role in the operation of Underground Railroad, Coffin has been termed its ‘president’. Learn more on Tuesday, June 19. Call Cookie to reserve your spot, $25 members, $35 non-members.

Miami Valley Gaming: Miami Valley now has over 1700 gaming machines including all your favorites and the latest titles too. Join us in the gaming adventure on Thursday, July 12. Call Cookie to pay for your spot, $17 members, $27 non-members.

Reds Day Game: Join us for a Red’s day game on Thursday, June 7 when they play the Colorado Rockies. Call Cookie at 937-456-4947 to sign up

Trip to Chicago, Illinois: 4 days and 3 nights in Chicago! Guided tour of Chicago, Navy Pier, the Science and Industry Museum, the Field Museum, and much more! Join us, June 4 – 7, 2018. Call Cookie to reserve your spot and discuss payments! 937-456-4947

