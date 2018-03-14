West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Chelsea Lynn Stewart, Kathi Petelle, Bob Quinn, Karen Seim Lee, Katie Lunsford, Tina Kendell, Gabrielle Gonella, Melissa Stewart, Lucinda Filbrun, Billie Gebers, Kelli Wright, Taylor Wellbaum, Nancy Ross, Tyler Miller, Beth Bassler, Alex Denny, Ryan Delong, JOslynn Beneke, Logan Collins, Suzi Deeter, Sherry Specer, Addyson Bassler, Aiden Simpson, Zoey Beneke, Leslie Bassler, Amy Thorpe, Rhonda Wright, Versace Moore, Helen Sollenberger

Twin Creek Tea Room

A Taste of the Tea Room, April 12, from 6-9 p.m. will host Amber from Rosebud Ranch and Garden Products. Come sample their natural seasonings produced in Covington Ohio, and sold nation wide. Enjoy dinner, style show, demos, sampling, shopping and visiting. RSVP required and limited to the first 40 guests. Call 839-5094 for additional information.

American Legion

Ruebens, chips and a pickle $6.50 and Green picked eggs $0.25 available 1-4p.m. until sold out on Saturday, March 17.

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt 11a.m. Saturday, March 31, with hot dogs and chips afterwards.

Rock the Juke Box Friday, March 16 from 7-11p.m.

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4p.m. for music and dancing.

Euchre and Ladies Night every Wednesday evening at 7p.m. with a 50/50 raffle at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Rod and Gun Club

The Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring its annual Turkey Shoots each Sunday at 1p.m. through the end of April. This event is open to the public and we hope to see a nice crowd.

AKS Anniversary Dinner and Auction

Alpha Kappa Sorority will hold its 77 year Anniversary Dinner and Auction Monday, March 19 at the Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard and Winery with a Tour of Italy catered by S&C Cafe and Catering. Reservation and entree selection should be made no later than Saturday, March 10, to Bevin Hager at 937-207-8151, by text or call.

Smoked Chicken or Pork Dinner

The WA Celebration Committee is sponsoring their Smoked Dinners on Sunday, March 18. Half chicken dinner costs $7 and a 3/4lb. Pork Chop Dinner costs $8, prepared by Hog Wold Smokehouse Ribs. Pick up dinners beside Subway on N. Main St. between 11a.m. and 1p.m.. Place orders by Wed. March 14 to ensure your dinner. Mail orders to: Celebration Committee c/o Michelle Laughlin, 41 W. Second St. W. Alexandria, OH 45381 or drop off orders at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second St. Phone orders to Carol Lunsford at 839-4085. Thank you or your support! The WA Celebration Committee provides fireworks for July 4 and new toys for Santa Villa.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, Spring Fling Craft Show

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee will host Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and a Spring Fling Craft Show, Saturday, March 24 at the TVS Elementary School, 100 Education Drive. Breakfast is 9-10a.m. offering a choice of French Toast Sticks or Biscuit with gravy, milk or juice and coffee. Breakfast tickets are pre-sale only, Children $4 and Adults, $5. Purchase Breakfast tickets at the Pin-Up Beauty Shoppe, 50 W. Second Street, or contact any Celebration Committee Member. Contact Carol Lunsford, 839-4085, for additional information.

The Spring Fling Craft Show runs 9a.m.-4p.m. at the school. Funds raised by this event help to pay for July 4 fireworks and gifts given to children at Santa Villa each December.

S&S P&P 4-H

Spic’n Span Pots’n Pans 4-H Club, established in 1970, is now meeting every Monday at 4p.m., in the Salem Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. We welcome new members! Cloverbuds include activities for children ages 5-8, and 4-H members must be at least 8 years old or in the third grade to compete in the Junior Fair. We complete several community projects throughout the year. Contact Carol Lunsford, Founder and Head Advisor, at 937-839-4085.

Good News Club

The Good News Club, for students in grades K-5, meets at Twin Valley South Middle school every Tuesday when there is school, from 3:30-5 p.m. in Mrs. Coffman’s room. For more information contact Wayne or Linda Cook at 937-336-9500.

St. John Church

A Maundy Thursday Service will take place March 29 with a Soup Supper at 6 p.m. and Communion at 6:30 p.m. at 20 E. South Street.

Our Mission for March is Domestic Abuse Shelter at the YWCA in Dayton.

Our Mission for February, Preble County Habitat for Humanity, collected $340.

We provide meals for the Homeless Shelter the first and last Thursday of each month.

Salem Lutheran Church

During Lent, Jr. Lutherans will run 6-6:45p.m. Children in Preschool through sixth grade are welcome to be a part of our Jr. Lutherans program. In case of inclement weather when school is closed, there will be no Jr. Lutherans. Check with the church by calling 939-4210.

Social Outings of Salem will make Easter Sun Catchers at Busy Beaver in Beavercreek on March 16 at 6p.m. Cost is $27. Sign up on the hall bulletin board. The S.O.S. will have their Spring Progressive Dinner starting at 4:30p.m. on April 21. Sign up on the S.O.S. bulletin board and indicate if you would like to host a stop.

Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets every third Saturday. We will meet March 17 at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Lenten Meals are offered every Wednesday from 5-6:30p.m. before the 7p.m. Lenten services, and will continue through March 21.

Our Maundy Thursday service will include Holy Communion on March 29 at 7p.m..

A Good Friday service will be held on March 30 at 7p.m.

Easter Sunday schedule is: Sunrise service, Breakfast, Egg Hunt, Sunday School and Worship on April 1.

Our Health Ministry takes place every fourth Sunday, offering blood pressure screenings in the church offices after church. Participants will receive a log with follow-up recommendations and lifestyle modification recommendations. Additional information on BP and strokes available. Contact Rhonda Wright or Vickie Unger for more information.

Coups for Troops accepts unwanted grocery coupons, up to two months expired, for troops overseas to use in the Commissaries. A basket is located in the Church Library.

Pastor Dan Mershon will conduct a Worship service at Vancrest of Eaton one Sunday per month.

Salem provides a meal for the Homeless Shelter in Eaton the fourth Monday of every month.