Church briefs

Cream Chicken Biscuit Dinner

The First United Church of Christ, located at 400 South Main Street in Lewisburg, will be hosting its Cream Chicken Biscuit Dinner on Saturday, March 17, from 4-6:30 p.m., dine-in or carry-out. The meal includes the main dish, choice of salad, dessert, and drink. Cost is donation only. For more information call 937-962-2054.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

You have a friend at Gospel Light Baptist Church. Service Times: Sunday School 9:15am, Morning Worship 10:30am, Evening Worship 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or www.gospellighteaton.org

All You Can Eat Fish Fry

Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 511 N. Commerce Street in Lewisburg, is hosting an All You Can Eat Fish Fry on Friday, Mach 23 from 4:30-8 p.m. The menu includes: battered and friend fish, homemade coleslaw, french fries, onion rings, and your choice of drinks and desserts.

Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for kids 7-12, and children under six eat for free. Dine in or carry out while supplies last. For more information please call 937-962-2741.

Blessing of the Bikes

Trinity Lutheran Church, Lewisburg, will hold a Blessing of the Bikes on Sunday, March 18, at noon in the parking lot on the west side of the church. The church is located at 511 North Commerce Street. In addition to the blessing, the schedule for the morning includes breakfast from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and worship in the sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. All bikers and their families are welcome.

National recording artist to perform

Somerville Community Church, 207 Walnut Street, Somerville, welcomes national recording artist Phil Cross and Poet Voice in concert on Sunday, March 25, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome. A free offering will be taken. For additional information, call 937-671-7245.

Community Good Friday Service

Eaton United Church of Christ will host the annual community Good Friday Service, Friday, March 30. It will begin at noon at the courthouse with carrying the Cross up Barron Street to the church. Worshippers are invited to either walk with the cross to the church or just come to the church directly. This annual event is sponsored by the Preble County Ministerial Association and is open to all. An offering will be taken to benefit the H.I.T Foundation housing ministry. Eaton UCC is located at 113 W. Decatur St. across from the public library.

FSBC Camden Easer services

Easter Services April 1, at the First Southern Baptist Church of Camden will be at 8-10:30 a.m. as well as an evening service at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Greg F. Jackson and the church family invite anyone who does not have a home church to come and celebrate.

Revival Services in Camden April 15-18

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden will hold a Spring Revival April 15-18 with Evangelist Jeff Crook from the Atlanta area. All are welcome. Call 452-7291 for information.

Visitation CC Community Dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced its monthly community dinners for 2018, will be on the following days: March 22, April 26, May 31, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29, and Dec. 27. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380. (The Community Dinner for Visitation Catholic Church for March will be on March 22. There will be no meal on March 29 as that is during Holy Week. Meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the church hall.)

Awana Bible Club

Awana Bible Club for Kids is held each Wednesday night at First Southern Baptist Church of Camden, 6:30-8 p.m. at 35 N. Liberty St., Camden. Call 937-452-7291 for additional information.

CUMC breakfast

Camden United Methodist Church’s “All You Can Eat Breakfast,” will be held the fourth Saturday of every month, 7-11 a.m. Cost is $6.