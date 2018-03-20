West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Curt Caplinger, Lindsay Watson, Scott Watson, Jerri Cochran, Jenifer Overmyer, Shelby Hager, Loretta Turpin, Dakota Evry, Chandler Jay Ulrich, Abbey Fergus, Cara Holthaus, Elizabeth Fischer, Tony Price, Judy Wright

Anniversaries this week: Randy and Carissa Haines, Jason and Jamie Sarver

Twin Creek Tea Room

A Taste of the Tea Room, April 12, from 6-9 p.m. will host Amber from Rosebud Ranch and Garden Products. Come sample their natural seasonings produced in Covington, Ohio and sold nationwide. Enjoy dinner, style show, demos, sampling, shopping and visiting. RSVP required and limited to the first 40 guests. Call 839-5094 for additional information.

American Legion

SAL Fish Fry April 21, 5-7 p.m. is open to the public.

Rock the Juke Box Friday, March 16, from 7-11 p.m.

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing.

Euchre and Ladies Night every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Rod and Gun Club

The Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring its annual Turkey Shoots each Sunday at 1p.m. through the end of April. This event is open to the public and we hope to see a nice crowd.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, Spring Fling Craft Show

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee will host Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and a Spring Fling Craft Show, Saturday, March 24 at the TVS Elementary School, 100 Education Drive. Breakfast is 9-10 a.m. offering a choice of french toast sticks or biscuit with gravy, milk or juice and coffee. Breakfast tickets are pre-sale only, children $4 and adults, $5. Purchase Breakfast tickets at the Pin-Up Beauty Shoppe, 50 W. Second Street, or contact any Celebration Committee Member. Contact Carol Lunsford, 839-4085, for additional information.

The Spring Fling Craft Show runs 9a.m.-4p.m. at the school. Funds raised by this event help to pay for July 4 fireworks and gifts given to children at Santa Villa each December.

S&S P&P 4-H

Spic’n Span Pots’n Pans 4-H Club, established in 1970, is now meeting every Monday at 4 p.m., in the Salem Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. We welcome new members! Cloverbuds include activities for children ages 5-8, and 4-H members must be at least 8 years old or in the third grade to compete in the Junior Fair. We complete several community projects throughout the year. Contact Carol Lunsford, Founder and Head Advisor, at 937-839-4085.

Good News Club

The Good News Club, for students in grades K-5, meets at Twin Valley South Middle school every Tuesday when there is school, from 3:30-5p.m. in Mrs. Coffman’s room. For more information contact Wayne or Linda Cook at 937-336-9500.

Foodbank

Foodbank served 43 families during February. This includes 16 seniors, 57 children and totals 148 individuals. Items needed are egg noodles, pancake syrup and toothpaste. The Foodbank is open from 10a.m. to 12p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and is located at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Non-perishable donations can also be dropped off at St. John Lutheran, Ingomar and Salem Lutheran Church on the first Sunday of each month.

St. John Church

A Maundy Thursday Service will take place March 29 with a Soup Supper at 6 p.m. and Communion at 6:30 p.m. at 20 E. South Street.

Our Mission for March is Domestic Abuse Shelter at the YWCA in Dayton.

St. John provides meals for the Homeless Shelter the first and last Thursday of each month.

Salem Lutheran Church

Social Outings of Salem will have their Spring Progressive Dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. on April 21. Sign up on the S.O.S. bulletin board and indicate if you would like to host a stop.

The Men of Salem invite you to join them for the next seven months discussing what it means to be a Christian man in today’s society. We’ll be using the book “7 Men” by Eric Metaxas. The Men meet every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. for Breakfast, prayer and spiritual discussion in the Fellowship Hall.

Our Maundy Thursday service will include Holy Communion on March 29 at 7p .m..

A Good Friday service will be held on March 30 at 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday schedule is: Sunrise service, Breakfast, Egg Hunt, Sunday School and Worship on April 1.

Our Health Ministry takes place every fourth Sunday, offering blood pressure screenings in the church offices after church. Participants will receive a log with follow-up recommendations and lifestyle modification recommendations. Additional information on BP and strokes available. Contact Rhonda Wright or Vickie Unger for more information.

Coups for Troops accepts unwanted grocery coupons, up to two months expired, for troops overseas to use in the Commissaries. A basket is located in the Church Library.

Pastor Dan Mershon will conduct a Worship service at Vancrest of Eaton one Sunday per month.

Salem provides a meal for the Homeless Shelter in Eaton the fourth Monday of every month.