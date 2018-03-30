PCHS to hold annual meeting, present awards

EATON — The Preble County Historical Society will hold its Annual Meeting on Sunday, April 22, at The Grange, 501 Nation Avenue, Eaton, beginning at 2 p.m.

All Preble County Historical Society members and the community are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served following the meeting. Susan Yaeger will be the guest speaker.

Yeager is the executive director of the Model T Museum in Richmond, Indiana. Currently, the society’s 1903 Model A is on loan to the museum. Yeager will be sharing information on the museum’s upcoming National Tour and Homecoming event in July.

Yeager has been active in the Richmond community for many years. She is currently president of the Historic Depot District Association, serves on the board of the Wayne County EDC, Richmond’s Neighborhood Clearinghouse board, and previously served several terms on the Richmond Symphony Orchestra board. She was the Event Director for the 2008 Centennial Model T-Party hosted by the MTFCA in Richmond, Indiana during July of 2008.

Once again the following service awards will be presented: Years of Service Award; Sara Swartsel Volunteer of the Year Award and Business of the Year Award.