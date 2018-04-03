Area grad earns position at USC

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA — Anthony L. Dillon, originally from West Alexandria, has accepted the position of Clinical Instructor and the Director of Internship Programs for the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina. He and his wife, Jennifer, live in Blythewood, South Carolina with their daughter Teagan, and son, Tillman.

As Clinical Instructor and Director of Internship Programs, Dillon will be working within the Integrated Information Technology Department and the College of Engineering and Computing at USC. His duties will consist of working with undergraduate and graduate students in relation to technology internships upon entering the corporate world with such industry partners as IBM, Boeing, BMW, Michelin and many other well-known companies.

Dillon departed from the South Carolina Department of Education after serving the past 12 years as the state supervisor of business, marketing, finance, and technology curriculum for all middle schools and high schools in the state. He provided professional development, leadership, and guidance for over 1,200 instructors and administrators in conjunction with offering approximately 140,000 students new technologies related to computer science, networking, and cybersecurity programs in the state public school system.

Dillon is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and he received a Master of Education degree in Business and Marketing Education. He is a 1981 graduate of Twin Valley South High School and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl R. Dillon of West Alexandria.

