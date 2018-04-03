West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley South High School, with financial support from local service organizations, will be sponsoring a Senior Citizen Dinner on April 25 at 5:30 p.m. The dinner is free to all senior citizens in the Twin Valley Community Local School District. Reservations, due by April 23, may be made by calling the high school office at 839-4693. Entertainment will be provided following the dinner. The service groups making the dinner possible are Alpha Kappa Sorority, Coterie Club, the Lions Club and Kiwanis Club.

Birthdays this week: Cheryl Harmon, Amie Martin, April Lackey, Scott Bresher, Mia Sophia Swihart, Brinda Swihart, Ross Childers, Santha Hardy, Tyler Wright, Elisa Weber, Jesse Nickell, Lynn Voge, John Bassler, Annah Kuykendoll, Wyatt Wagers, Claire Fergus, Rosalie Unger, Michael Cress, Shirley Webb, Tyler Wright, Nancy Gardner, Hannah Mershon, Polly Voge, George Eby, Gail Parks Denlinger, Zach Shafer, Mark Unger, Seth Baker, Claire Fergus, in memory of Margaret Unger

Anniversaries this week: The Rev. Mark and Linda Moore, Tyler and Kelsey Lee, Brian and Jeanne Via, Jay and Rosalie Unger, John and Brinda Swihart

Twin Creek Tea Room

A Taste of the Tea Room, April 12, from 6-9 p.m. will host Amber from Rosebud Ranch and Garden Products. Come sample their natural seasonings produced in Covington Ohio, and sold nation wide. Enjoy dinner, style show, demos, sampling, shopping and visiting. RSVP required and limited to the first 40 guests. Call 839-5094 for additional information.

Kiwanis Chicken BBQ

Kiwanis Chicken BBQ will be held Sunday, April 29, at the West Alexandria Fire House on U.S. 35 West from 11 a.m. until gone! Kiwanis Club of West Alexandria is accepting new members and meet twice a month, every other Tuesday in the Salem Lutheran Church basement. Come as a guest and learn how you can help support children in our area, as well as enjoy the programs and the delicious food!

American Legion

SAL Fish Fry, April 21, from 5-7 p.m. is open to the public.

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4p.m. for music and dancing.

Euchre and Ladies Night every Wednesday evening at 7p.m. with a 50/50 raffle at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

AKS Scholarships

Alpha Kappa Sorority is proud to be offering two $500 scholarships to two graduating seniors attending the Twin Valley South High School or West Alexandria seniors attending MVCTC. Applications for these scholarships can be picked up at the TVS High School Guidance Office.

Coterie Scholarships

Coterie Club is offering two scholarships to Twin Valley South High School graduating seniors or West Alexandria seniors attending MVCTC. Applications can be found in the TVS High School Guidance Office.

Rod and Gun Club

The Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring its annual Turkey Shoots each Sunday at 1 p.m. through the end of April. This event is open to the public and we hope to see a nice crowd.

S&S P&P 4-H

Spic’n Span Pots’n Pans 4-H Club, established in 1970, meets every Monday at 4 p.m., in the Salem Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. We welcome new members! Cloverbuds include activities for children ages 5-8, and 4-H members must be at least 8 years old or in the third grade to compete in the Junior Fair. We complete several community projects throughout the year. Contact Carol Lunsford, Founder and Head Advisor, at 937-839-4085.

Calvary Baptist Church

Spring into Bible Study every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. All are welcome, at 3613 Winston Lane. For additional information, contact Pastor David Spears, 839-1024.

Good News Club

The Good News Club, for students in grades K-5, meets at Twin Valley South Middle school every Tuesday when there is school, from 3:30-5 p.m. in Mrs. Coffman’s room. For more information contact Wayne or Linda Cook at 937-336-9500.

Salem Lutheran Church

Social Outings of Salem will have their Spring Progressive Dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. on April 21. Sign up on the S.O.S. bulletin board and indicate if you would like to host a stop.