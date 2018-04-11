District library plans calendar of activities

Kids and families

Craft and story

Join us at the New Paris Library on April 23 for craft and story time at 5 p.m.

Tween-tivities: Suminagashi (ages 8-12)

Suminagashi is a Japanese art form that uses floating ink to create marbled patterns of color. Create your own designs using this technique at the Camden Library on Thursday, April 12 at 5:45 p.m. Call (937) 452-3142 or sign up in the library.

Tween Film Workshop

Learn about story making at the Eaton Library on Wednesday, April 11 at 4:15 p.m. Use prompts and challenges to build fantasy worlds, characters, and storylines. Program is for ages 8-12.

Family Fun Night: Luau at the Library

Joins us for a luau themed family fun program at the Eaton Library on Monday, April 16 at 6 p.m.! We’ll have games, prizes, and activities for the family, as well as island themed refreshments, and green screen photo-ops! Gather the family, throw on your favorite Hawaiian shirts, and sail on over to the library for a night of fun!

Earth Day Craft

We’ll celebrate Earth Day with a simple craft at the New Paris Library on Monday, April 16 at 5 p.m.

After School Fun

The Camden Library’s next monthly program with a new craft or activity is Tuesday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Homeschool Hour: What’s Inside?

Do you know what a giraffe’s skeleton looks like, or what’s in the middle of a volcano? April’s science lesson will cover a wide variety of topics (including animals, planets, and machines) as we discuss What’s Inside. Learn a little bit about how things work when you can’t see them!

This program is for home-educated students of any age. It’ll be on Wednesday, April 18 at 3 p.m. and will repeat on Wednesday, April 25 at 3 p.m. Registration is required for either date.

Strawboat Challenge

Join the challenge to make a boat from drinking straws—the boat that holds the most pennies wins! All materials provided by the library. The challenge will be at the West Elkton Library on Thursday, April 19 at 4 p.m.

Teens (grades 6-12)

Weekly Teen programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program:

April 17: Write On! creative writing club.

April 24: Cactus Party (part 2)!

Teen Book Club

Teen Book Club will discuss ‘100 Sideways Miles’ by Andrew Smith on Saturday, April 28 at 1 p.m. Sign up in advance to receive a free copy of the book to read before the program! Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.*

Adults

Spring Canister

Decorate a canister for spring by bejeweling, stickering, or tying ribbons on them at this adult craft on Wednesday, April 11 at 4:15 p.m. at the West Manchester Library. Registration required to ensure enough supplies. Register in person at the library or call (937) 678-8503.

Wooden spoon markers

Turn wooden spoons into handy garden markers at the New Paris Library on Tuesday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required. Call (937) 437-7242 or register in person at the library.

Online Job Resources

All the jobs seem to be online these days. We will review the basics of some popular job search websites and practice filling out online applications at the Eaton Library on Thursday, April 19 at 6 p.m. Previous computer experience is required.