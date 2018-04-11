Church briefs

Annual rummage sale

The Verona United Methodist Women’s Annual Rummage Sale will be held on Thursday-Saturday, April 12-14. The sale will run from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday. All items sold by donation only. Money raised goes toward funding mission projects. There will also be a bake sale, with items priced as marked. The church is located at 206 S. State Street, Verona, three miles north of U.S. 40.

Revival in Camden

Sunday-Wednesday, April 15-18, the First Southern Baptist Church in Camden will be in revival with Pastor Jeff Crook from Atlanta, Georgia. Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Call 452-7291 for information. Pastor Greg Jackson invites all to come and be part of a great week.

EUMC Spring Smorgasbord

Eaton United Church of Christ will host the annual Spring Smorgasbord on Saturday, April 21, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the church located at 113 W. Decatur St. The all you care to eat meal features pan fried chicken, ham, pork loin, chicken and noodles, green beans, home grown corn, real mashed potatoes, various salads and desserts. The cost is $10 for adults; $4 for children ages 3-12; under age 3 eat for free.

Camden church adding additional service

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden will be adding an additional 8 a.m. worship service beginning Sunday, May 6. The regular schedule of 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. will remain the same.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.

Visitation CC Community Dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced its monthly community dinners for 2018, will be on the following days: April 26, May 31, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29, and Dec. 27. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380. (The Community Dinner for Visitation Catholic Church for March will be on March 22. There will be no meal on March 29 as that is during Holy Week. Meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the church hall.)

Awana Bible Club

Awana Bible Club for Kids is held each Wednesday night at First Southern Baptist Church of Camden, 6:30-8 p.m. at 35 N. Liberty St., Camden. Call 937-452-7291 for additional information.

CUMC breakfast

Camden United Methodist Church’s “All You Can Eat Breakfast,” will be held the fourth Saturday of every month, 7-11 a.m. Cost is $6.