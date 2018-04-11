Historic National Road Yard Sale set for May

PREBLE COUNTY — The Historic National Road Yard Sale, which extends from Baltimore to St. Louis, enters its 15th anniversary this year.

Individuals will have the opportunity to explore America’s first coast-to-coast highway, sample regional foods, feel the pulse of small towns, interact with other families, and enjoy the “thrill of the hunt.

“Please mark your calendars for the first Wednesday after Memorial Day each year. Dublin, Indiana, is the official headquarters of the yard sale, where the celebration of the 15th Anniversary of the Historic National Road Yard Sale will occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 30, at Old Storefront Antiques,” Patricia McDaniel, founder and chair said last week. “The celebration includes door prizes and food. “

For more information, contact McDaniel at 765-478-4809 or at www.oldstorefrontantiques.com.