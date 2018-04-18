Senior Edition: Engage At Every Age

PREBLE COUNTY — Every May, the Administration on Aging, part of the Administration for Community Living, leads our nation’s observance of Older American’s Month. The 2018 theme, Engage at Every Age, emphasizes that you are never too old (or young) to take part in activities that can enrich your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. It also celebrates the many ways in which older adults make a difference in our communities.

When Older Americans Month was established in 1963, only 17 million living Americans had reached their 65th birthday. About a third of older Americans lived in poverty and there were few programs to meet their needs. Interest in older Americans and their concerns was growing. A meeting in April 1963 between President John F. Kennedy and members of the National Council of Senior Citizens that led to designating May as “Senior Citizens Month,” the prelude to “Older Amercans Month.” Currently we have 46 million Americans age 65 or older, and by the year 2020, one in four Preble County residents will be 60 years of age or older.

Historically, Older Americans Month has been a time to acknowledge the contributions of past and current older persons to our country, in particular those who defended our country. Every President since Kennedy has issued a formal proclamation during or before the month of May asking that the entire nation pay tribute in some way to older persons in their communities. Older Americans Month is celebrated across the country through ceremonies, events, fairs, and other such activities.

Participating in activities that promote mental and physical wellness such as our monthly art projects, or weekly classes of bocce ball, croquet, Tai Chi, and Silver Sneakers. Offering your wisdom and experience to the next generation, seeking the mentorship of someone with more life experience than you, such as our Senior Companionship Program, or simply volunteering– those are just a few examples of what being engaged can mean. No matter where you are in your life, there is no better time than now to start. We hope you will join in and Engage at Every Age!

Celebrate Older Americans Month with us at the Senior Activities Center on Tuesday, May 8 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with our annual meeting beginning at 1 p.m. We will be acknowledging our ‘Outstanding Senior Citizen of the Year, there will be lunch, live music by the Silvertones, vendors, games, and door prizes. New this year, selfie station and senior topic sessions. We will also hear from the Ohio Attorney General, Mike DeWine, on the topic ‘Who Not to Engage at Any Age.’ This free event is brought to you by the Preble County Council on Aging and we are excited to share in these festivities with you as we Engage at Every Age!

To stay up to date on all of our activities, trips and senior news sign up to receive our bi-monthly newsletter the “Senior Scene.” Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter which features all our latest news and activities, additional benefits are discounts on trips and select activities. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org.

Note: The celebratory event is not sponsored by, nor affiliated with, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The Ohio Attorney General’s office does not endorse or recommend The Preble County Council on Aging or any products or services affiliated with The Preble County Council on Aging.

Carol Wright and friends enjoy fun at the Senior Activities Center. Seniors also enjoyed activities centered around the solar eclipse.