EATON — The Preble County Art Association is offering Summer art camps this June and early July at the Visual Art Center.

With school out for summer break, it’s a perfect time to have fun and get creative at the art center. There will be morning and afternoon camps for grades K-6 throughout the month of June. There will also be a pre-K camp and a camp for teens.

Parents can sign kids up for morning camps from 9 a.m.-noon, afternoon camps from 1-4 p.m., or for the whole day.

The cost is $75 half day and $95 for a whole day for members for a week-long camp, $150 half day, $190 whole day for the week-long camp for non-members. This breaks down to less than $5 per hour for members and less than $6 per hour for non-members.

Anyone is eligible to purchase a PCAA membership. Students in 7th grade or higher may apply to volunteer as camp assistants. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. each morning for drop off convenience but kids may want to bring an activity to occupy themselves until the 9 a.m. start time. PCAA will provide both a morning and afternoon snack but campers will need to bring their own lunch.

Camp themes are as follows:

Pre K Camp

Little Art Explorers

June 4-8

9 a..m.-noon

Preschoolers will explore the world of art by creating projects that are perfect for little ones. Campers will paint, collage, play with clay and more. This camp is all about encouraging creativity in our littlest campers!

Grades K-6 Camps

Camp Sampler

June 4- June 8

9 a.m.-noon

Price per day: $15 member, $19 non-member

Sign up for the whole week, regular camp prices apply: $75 member, $95 non-member

See what Summer Camp at the Art Center is all about.Sign up for one morning or all 5. Each day will be a different theme with its own art projects.

Monday, June 4: Paint Day

Tuesday, June 5: Monsters

Wednesday, June 6: Make It Big

Thursday, June 7: Print Making

Friday, June 8: Art You Can Eat

Clay Day

June 4-8

1-4 p.m.

Campers will be exploring the world of clay this week. This camp will teach new building techniques, textures, and experiment with glazing methods. Kids will come away from this camp with fun clay artworks!

Every Day’s a Holiday!

June 11-15

9 a.m.-noon

This week campers will celebrate all the holidays in one week! Each day will have art projects inspired by a different holiday. We’ll make spooky ghosts for Halloween, heart mugs for Valentine’s Day and more. Participants will do a lot of celebrating all week long!

Playing with Pottery

June 11-15

1-4 p.m.

What’s more fun than getting your hands dirty and building with clay? How about a whole week of it! Campers will hand build, sculpt, and glaze different pottery projects all week long.

Color Creations

June 18-22

9 a.m.-noon

This camp is all about colors! Kids will explore fun and exciting ways to get colorful and create vibrant masterpieces. We’re thinking beyond markers and crayons with everything from paint filled water balloons to tie dye t-shirts.

Claymation

June 18-22

1-4 p.m.

Join in this unique camp and create your very own movie from start to finish! Campers will make characters out of clay and learn to animate and film a short movie. The finished product will have its world premiere at this Summer’s Arts Night Out!

Usable Art

June 25-29

9 a.m.-noon

Art doesn’t have to belong on a wall. This camp is all about creating artistic masterpieces that can be used! Campers will channel their creativity to make art projects that can be used every day!

Under the Sea

June 25-29

1-4 p.m.

Campers will explore the deep blue sea through art in this week’s camp. Participants will have an ocean adventure, using paint, clay, and other creative materials to make their favorite sea creatures.

Teen Camp

Future Artists

July 9-13

1-4 p.m.

Teen

This camp is geared just for teens. This is a chance for young artists to perfect their drawing skills, learn new mediums and new techniques from the pros! They will be making a variety of fun projects including painting, ceramics, and drawing!

Registrations and payment must be made in advance as space is limited and can be done online at www.preblearts.org or in person at the Visual Art Center. The PCAA is located at 601 Hillcrest Dr. in Eaton, Ohio. Call us at 937-456-3999 or email at classes@preblearts.org. The PCAA is a not for profit arts organization dedicated to enriching lives with art and culture.