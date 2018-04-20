District library shares calendar of activities

Kids and families

Craft and story

Join us at the New Paris Library on April 23 for craft and story time at 5 p.m.

Homeschool Hour: What’s Inside?

Do you know what a giraffe’s skeleton looks like, or what’s in the middle of a volcano? April’s science lesson will cover a wide variety of topics (including animals, planets, and machines) as we discuss What’s Inside. Learn a little bit about how things work when you can’t see them!

This program is for home-educated students of any age. It’ll be on Wednesday, April 18 at 3 p.m. and will repeat on Wednesday, April 25 at 3 p.m. Registration is required for either date.

Strawboat Challenge

Join the challenge to make a boat from drinking straws—the boat that holds the most pennies wins! All materials provided by the library. The challenge will be at the West Elkton Library on Thursday, April 19 at 4 p.m.

Droid Inventor

Now is your chance to join the Resistance as a droid engineer! Help the library build an electronic droid like the ones in Star Wars at this program at the West Manchester Library on Monday, April 23 at 4 p.m. This program will use the littleBits Droid Inventor Kit and a special app to create a robot that can move, beep, and even record secret messages!

All Ages Game Night

Video games and snacks for all ages at the West Elkton Library on Thursday, April 26 at 4 p.m.

Lego Club

The Eaton Library hosts Lego Club the last Monday of each month from 4-5 p.m. The next meeting is Monday, April 30 at 4 p.m. Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Teens (grades 6-12)

Weekly Teen programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program:

April 17: Write On! creative writing club.

April 24: Cactus Party (part 2)!

Teen Book Club

Teen Book Club will discuss ‘100 Sideways Miles’ by Andrew Smith on Saturday, April 28 at 1 p.m. Sign up in advance to receive a free copy of the book to read before the program! Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.*

Adults

Online Job Resources

All the jobs seem to be online these days. We will review the basics of some popular job search websites and practice filling out online applications at the Eaton Library on Thursday, April 19 at 6 p.m. Previous computer experience is required.

Creative Writers Group

The Eaton Library Creative Writer’s Group meets the fourth Thursday of every month at 6:30 pm. If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration. The next meeting is Thursday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m.