Church briefs

Fifty-Five Plus luncheon

The Fifty-Five Plus luncheon at the Eaton United Methodist Church, 120 N. Maple Street, Eaton, will be held at noon on Thursday, May 3. The meal will consist of brats, hot dogs, buns, chips and favorite picnic dishes. Guest speaker will be Vickie Carraher, R.N., B.C. on City of Kettering services.

National Day of Prayer service

Somerville Community Church at 207 South Walnut Street, Somerville, will have a National Day of Prayer service Thursday, May 3, at 7 p.m. Special speaker is State Representative Candice Keller, Ohio House District 53. Theme is 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray”. The public is welcome. For more info, call 937-671-7245.

Camden church adding additional service

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden will be adding an additional 8 a.m. worship service beginning Sunday, May 6. The regular schedule of 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. will remain the same.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.

Visitation CC Community Dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced its monthly community dinners for 2018, will be on the following days: April 26, May 31, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 29, and Dec. 27. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380. (The Community Dinner for Visitation Catholic Church for March will be on March 22. There will be no meal on March 29 as that is during Holy Week. Meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the church hall.)

Awana Bible Club

Awana Bible Club for Kids is held each Wednesday night at First Southern Baptist Church of Camden, 6:30-8 p.m. at 35 N. Liberty St., Camden. Call 937-452-7291 for additional information.

CUMC breakfast

Camden United Methodist Church’s “All You Can Eat Breakfast,” will be held the fourth Saturday of every month, 7-11 a.m. Cost is $6.