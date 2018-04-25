Senior edition

EATON — New Activities in May: corn hole will be played on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. and Beach Ball Bounce, Thursdays at 9:30 a.m.

Senior Day: Save the date, Tuesday, May 8, at 10 a.m. is our annual Senior Day with our annual meeting at 1 p.m. Join us in this fun free event, of vendors, life music, cook-out, speaker, awards, and door prizes, more details to come.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren: Are you tired, worn out, and would appreciate a kind ear, friendly heart, and support for your grandparenting? Join us on either of these Friday, May 11, at 1 p.m.

The Northern Connection “Lunch & Learn”: We will have entertainment for you on May 9th. The Northern Connection is a partnership between the Preble County Council on Aging and the St. Paul United Methodist Church. Lunch is served at no charge (donations are welcome). Meetings are held the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 301 E. Main Street in New Paris, Ohio. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, contact the St. Paul United Methodist Church at 937-437-8484, the Preble County Council on Aging at 937-456-4947, or visit the Northern Connection Facebook page.

Thursday Night Weekly Dance: The Thursday Night Dance is held from 5-8 p.m. at The Grange at 501 Nation Avenue, Eaton. The Silvertones, a local band from Camden provide an enjoyable evening of classic rock & roll and country music for your listening and dancing pleasure. The dance features delicious food, with a $1 menu, a 50/50 drawing, and door prizes. Admission is $3 per individual/$5 per couple. Join us for a fun evening!

HEAP: Provides a one-time annual benefit to your main heating source account. For example, if you heat your home with a gas furnace, a credit with a gas furnace, a credit will be applied to your gas bill. The HEAP program and ends June 30.

SCP: Provides a one-time annual benefit to your electric bill, and/or for the purchase of fans and air conditioners. Visit your Community Action Partnership in person to apply for SCP or call The Preble County Council on Aging with any questions. The SCP program begins July 1.

Country Living Fair: Bringing the magazine’s content to life and gives readers access to unique shopping in Columbus. The fabulous show and sale of “Made in America” crafts, beautiful antiques, quirky collectibles, home harvest and so much more to see. Book your trip today for this Saturday, June 16 trip!

Miami Valley Gaming: Miami Valley now has over 1700 gaming machines including all your favorites and the latest titles too. Join us in the gaming adventure on Thursday, July 12. Call Cookie to pay for your spot, $17 members, $27 non-members.

Reds Day Game: Join us for a Red’s day game on Thursday, June 7 when they play the Colorado Rockies. Call Cookie at 937-456-4947 to sign up

Trip to Chicago, Illinois: four days and three nights in Chicago! Guided tour of Chicago, Navy Pier, the Science and Industry Museum, the Field Museum, and much more! Join us, June 4-7. Call Cookie to reserve your spot and discuss payments! 937-456-4947

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.