District library releases activity calendar

Kids and families

All Ages Game Night

Video games and snacks for all ages at the West Elkton Library on Thursday, April 26 at 4 p.m.

Lego Club

The Eaton Library hosts Lego Club the last Monday of each month from 4-5 p.m. The next meeting is Monday, April 30 at 4 p.m. Children can build with the library’s LEGO collection. If you bring LEGOs from home to build with, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Create, Explore & More!

Eaton Branch on Saturday, May 5 from 1-3 p.m.: Drop in for a derby-themed program! We’ll play a racing game using dice, design fancy hats, and much more!

Stick Picture Frames

West Manchester Branch on Wednesday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m.: Make a picture frame and decorate it to hold your favorite picture! This craft is for kids 12 and under.

DIY Painted Rock Photo Holder

West Elkton Branch on Thursday, May 10 at 4 p.m.: Paint a rock and add a cute wire shape to hold your favorite photo; perfect for a Mother’s Day gift!

Teens (grades 6-12)

Weekly Teen programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program:

May 1: Video games

May 8: Write and design your own picture books, and share your story at a special story time on May 25

May 15: Teen Movie

May 22: Fuse beads. Use perler beads to create a design

May 29: Gravity Falls themed event

Teen Book Club

Teen Book Club will discuss ‘100 Sideways Miles’ by Andrew Smith on Saturday, April 28 at 1 p.m. Sign up in advance to receive a free copy of the book to read before the program! Please read the book in its entirety before the scheduled meeting. This program is available for grades 6-12, but YA titles may contain mature themes and language, so parental discretion is advised.

Beaded Key Chains

West Manchester Branch on Wednesday, May 16 at 4:30 p.m. and Eldorado Branch on Thursday, May 24 at 4:30 p.m.: This program is open to teens and adults. We will be making awesome beaded key chains, make one with your favorite team or school colors! We will be having refreshments afterwards!

Adults

Creative Writers Group

The Eaton Library Creative Writer’s Group meets the fourth Thursday of every month at 6:30 pm. If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration. The next meeting is Thursday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m.

T-shirt tote bag craft

Eaton Branch on Thursday, May 3 at 6:30p.m.: Bring your own T-shirt and learn how you can cut it into the shape of a tote bag. Visit the library or call 456-4331 to sign up for this craft.

Gaming Discussion & Design Group

Eaton Branch on Monday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m.: Want to make your own game but don’t know where to start? Come join the Eaton Library’s new Gaming Discussion and Design Group! You will learn about where to find ideas and resources, and be able to interact with people who also want to make their own games.

Book Sale

New Paris Branch from May 12-18 during regular library hours: Fill your bookshelves and help your local library at the New Paris book sale. On May 12th, there will also be baked goods for sale!