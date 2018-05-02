Senior edition

EATON — Senior Day: Join us in celebrating this fun, free event, of vendors, live music, cook-out, speakers, awards, and door prizes. Tuesday, May 8 at 10 a.m. is our annual Senior Day with our annual meeting at 1 p.m.

Grandparents Raising Grandchildren: Are you tired, worn out, and would appreciate a kind ear, friendly heart, and support for your Grand-parenting? Join us on either of these Friday, May 11 at 1 p.m.

Lunch with Jake: Jake Dailey is a volunteer with the U.S. Veterans Administration. “Lunch with Jake” is an opportunity for veterans to ask questions and get information about services available through the Veterans Administration while enjoying lunch in the Decade’s Diner at the Preble County Activities Center, located at 800 East St. Clair Street in Eaton. Jake also has a lot of knowledge about Preble County. In addition, Jake wants input about possible trips that would be of interest to men. He will also provide information about activities at the Senior Activities Center that would be of interest to men. “Lunch with Jake” will take place the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month.

Birthday Bash: We are celebrating May and June birthdays this month! Join us for birthday cupcakes on Wednesday, May 16 at 1:30 p.m. at the senior activities center.

Bingo: Join us for Bingo on Friday, May 18 at 2 p.m. Thanks to Genesis for sponsoring.

Levi Coffin House: Levi Coffin House was built in 1839, it is now a National Historic Landmark. This house was owned by Levi Coffin (1798-1877), a Quaker abolitionist. Due to Levi’s outstanding role in operation of the Underground Railroad, Levi has been termed its ‘president’. Sign up today for this historical adventure on Tuesday, June 19. 937-456-4947

Miami Valley Gaming: Miami Valley now has over 1700 gaming machines including all your favorites and the latest titles too. Join us in the gaming adventure on Thursday, July 12. Call Cookie to pay for your spot, $17.00 members, $27 non-members.

Reds Day Game: Join us for a Red’s day game on Thursday, June 7 when they play the Colorado Rockies. Call Cookie at 937-456-4947 to sign up

Iceland’s Magical Northern Lights: Discover Iceland, a land and culture forged by fire and ice. Take a northern lights cruise, visit Skogar Folk Museum, travel the incredible Golden Circle and so much more. Register today for this 7-day trip from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.