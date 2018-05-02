West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Kelly Brooks Haines, Candace Rhae Moore, Jessica Butler, Connie Wysong, Dan Utsinger, Michelle Laughlin, Misty Clayton, Sarah Wick, Steve Bitner, Devon Every, Calvin Bryant, Dan Bassler, Skyelur Weber, Mara Bassler, Alyssa Glander; In memory of Clara Flowers

Anniversaries this week: Dave and Pat Kincer

Kiwanis Chicken BBQ

Kiwanis Chicken BBQ will be held Sunday, April 29, at the West Alexandria Fire House on U.S. 35 W. from 11 a.m. until gone! Cost is $8 with carry-out available. Kiwanis Club of West Alexandria is accepting new members and meet twice a month, every other Tuesday in the Salem Lutheran Church basement. Come as a guest and learn how you can help support children in our area, as well as enjoy the programs and the delicious food!

American Legion

The next Steak Fry is Saturday, May 5 from 5-7 p.m.

Rock the Juke Box including a 50/50 raffle, will be on on Friday, May 19 from 8 p.m.-midnight.

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing.

Euchre and Ladies Night every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Get your foursome ready for the SAL Golf Tourney to take place Sunday, May 20, at Highland Golf Course.

Special Olympics

The Preble County Special Olympics Track and Field Day will be held at the Twin Valley South School on Saturday, May 5. A parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. and follow through town back to the TVS track. Opening ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. The WA Fire, EMS, Police, Mayor Lunsford and the Celebration Committee will be involved with the event. Head on over for the parade at 9:30 a.m., root for your favorite special athletes and support this worthy event!

Fire Dept. BINGO

Doors open every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at 25 E. Dayton Street. Early Bird Games and BINGO begin at 6:30 p.m. Kid friendly atmosphere, but all players must be 18-plus.

Smoked Chicken and Pork Chop Dinners

WA Celebration Committee Smoked Chicken and Pork Chop Dinners will be available May 20 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. beside Subway on N. Main Street. We can bring it out to your car! Order dinners by May 11 to ensure your orders, by calling Carol Lunsford at 839-4085, or drop off orders at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second Street. Half a chicken dinner, including choice of 1 side plus roll and applesauce, costs $7. A 3/4 pound pork chop dinner with choice of 1 side, dinner roll and applesauce costs $8. Thank you for supporting us, as we use proceeds to purchase new toys for Santa Villa and July 4 fireworks in West Alexandria.

Farmer’s Market

Time is approaching to support the WA Celebration Committee’s weekly Farmers’ Market in Peace Park every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. beginning May 24. All funds raised are used by the Celebration Committee to provide the community with fireworks for July 4, and new toys for Santa Villa in December. Funds also will be used for needed repairs at Santa Villa. Contact Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 for additional information or to reserve your space.

AKS Scholarships

Alpha Kappa Sorority is offering two $500 scholarships to two graduating seniors attending the Twin Valley South High School or West Alexandria seniors attending MVCTC. The recipient of these scholarships must be planning to attend an accredited college, university, technical school or community college. The selection will be based upon academic qualifications, participation in extracurricular activities, a written essay, and a teacher recommendation. Applications for these scholarships can be picked up at the Twin Valley South High School Guidance Office. Alpha Kappa Sorority is always proud to offer these two scholarships to deserving students of TVS High School.

Coterie Scholarships

The WA Coterie Club is offering two scholarships to Twin Valley South High School graduating seniors or West Alexandria seniors attending MVCTC. Applications can be found in the TVS High School Guidance Office.

St. John Lutheran Church

St. John Lutheran Ingomar’s annual Mother & Daughter Banquet is Friday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. Dinner includes pasta, salad and dessert bar. Entertainment for the evening is “Something Good.” Tickets are $5 adults and $3 children 10 and under. Come out for an evening of food, favors, fellowship and fun! RSVP 839-5321.

Calvary Baptist Church

Spring into Bible Study every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. All are welcome at 3613 Winston Lane. For additional information, contact Pastor David Spears at 839-1024.

Good News Club

The Good News Club, for students in grades K-5, meets at Twin Valley South Middle school every Tuesday after school, from 3:30-5 p.m. in Mrs. Coffman’s room. For more information contact Wayne or Linda Cook at 937-336-9500.

Church of the Brethren

The next Free Community Meal is Wednesday, May 2 at 5:30 p.m., continuing the first Wednesday of each month at Church of the Brethren, 22 East Oak St.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem’s annual Mother Daughter Banquet will be held Friday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m.. Come enjoy our program, meal, entertainment and fellowship!

The Men of Salem invite you to join them, May 19, and the next several months discussing what it means to be a Christian man in today’s society. We’ll be using the book 7 Men by Eric Metaxas. The Men meet every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, prayer and this spiritual discussion in the Fellowship Hall.

To report W. Alex community, club, organization, family or church news or events, contact Mary Lunsford by e-mail: meeerylou@yahoo.com